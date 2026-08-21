Noah Rinker Shares New Single "BLEEDING HEART" Ahead of Boys of Fall Tour

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Yosemite-bred singer-songwriter Noah Rinker has released a new single, 'Bleeding Heart,' a folk-meets-rock ballad described as among the most vulnerable and tender songs the rising artist has shared to date. The track is out now via Warner Records.

Amid a lush tangle of electric and acoustic guitar, rumbling percussion, and searing harmonica, Rinker unspools a heartbroken tale of a romance out of reach. Full of intimate detail and unrestrained emotion, the song is described as an anthem for all who've loved and lost: 'I want it back, but I don't wanna cry these tears,' he sings. 'Don't wanna feel like I've been wasting all my years.'

The new song is Rinker's first since 2025's THE PINES, a six-song EP that explores themes of love, personal growth, and the passage of time. The set included singles like the piano-powered 'Restless Eyes'; 'Tumbleweed,' a stormy full-band tribute to free spirits; and 'Matches & Gasoline,' a cathartic breakup song that ends with a visceral howl.

Before the year was out, Rinker reimagined a selection of songs from his past releases with the LIVE AT THE SOUND EMPORIUM EP. The project features intimate live renditions that span his 2024 AFTER DARK EP (including 'Save My Soul') through early 2025's BURNING DAYLIGHT EP ('Red Bandana,' 'No Friend of Mine'). Each track is accompanied by a live performance video.

Rinker entered 2026 as a Spotify Artist to Watch, while Ones To Watch dubbed him 'one of the standout players of the next generation of country music.' Audiotree also recently shared a session with Rinker placing him among 'Americana's fastest-rising voices.' In April, he covered Snow Patrol's alt-pop hit 'Chasing Cars' for the GRAMMYs' ReImagined video series.

Rinker has carried his momentum onto the stage as well. After support dates with Sam Barber, Wyatt Flores, and Dwight Yoakam, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in November. This year, he also performed at Stagecoach and undertook his first headlining tour. For the rest of the year and into 2027, Rinker is set to take his songs across the U.S. and into Australia on his BOYS OF FALL TOUR before joining Dylan Gossett for a slate of UK/EU dates.

Noah Rinker Live Dates

Aug 14 – Hope, AK @ Creekbend Cafe

Aug 15 – Hope, AK @ Creekbend Cafe

Aug 22 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Sep 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection - the Stache

Sep 19 – Wyandotte, MI @ District 142

Sep 20 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sep 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Sep 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sep 26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sep 29 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy, Mahall's

Oct 01 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle at The Outpost

Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct 03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Oct 10 – Newington, VIC, Australia @ Strummingbird 2026 ^

Oct 17 – Newcastle, NSW, Australia @ Strummingbird 2026 ^

Oct 18 – Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia @ Strummingbird 2026 ^

Oct 23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Oct 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Oct 28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Oct 30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Oct 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Nov 20 - 22 – St Petersburg, FL @ St. Pete Country Fest 2026 ^

Feb 15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg *

Feb 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine *

Feb 18 – Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

Feb 19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *

Feb 21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham *

Feb 24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow *

Feb 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

^ festival

* with Dylan Gossett

Photo Credit: Jack Hassett | Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Jack Hassett | Hi-Res

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