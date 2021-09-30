Noah Gundersen Shares Live Version of 'Sleepless in Seattle' Ahead of New Album Release

Gundersen's fifth solo LP and first new album in more than two years, A Pillar of Salt is heralded by today's live version of the latest single, "Sleepless In Seattle," available now at all digital platforms.

A Pillar of Salt arrives on Friday, October 8.

Gundersen will celebrate the arrival of A Pillar of Salt with a solo headline tour, getting underway October 9 and 10 with a two-night residency at The Soiled Dove Underground in Denver, CO; two- and three-night stands continue across the US through mid-December. Much of the tour is already sold out, including multiple shows in Decatur, GA, New York City, and Nashville.

Pinch of Salt Tour Dates

OCTOBER:

9 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground

10 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground

14 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT

15 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT

16 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT

22 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall - SOLD OUT

23 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall - SOLD OUT



NOVEMBER:

5 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

18 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

19 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live



DECEMBER:

8 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

9 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - SOLD OUT

10 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - SOLD OUT

11 - Evanston IL - SPACE

12 - Evanston IL - SPACE

Listen to the new track below: