Noah Gundersen Shares Live Version of 'Sleepless in Seattle' Ahead of New Album Release
Gundersen's upcoming album will be released October 8.
Gundersen's fifth solo LP and first new album in more than two years, A Pillar of Salt is heralded by today's live version of the latest single, "Sleepless In Seattle," available now at all digital platforms.
A Pillar of Salt arrives on Friday, October 8.
Gundersen will celebrate the arrival of A Pillar of Salt with a solo headline tour, getting underway October 9 and 10 with a two-night residency at The Soiled Dove Underground in Denver, CO; two- and three-night stands continue across the US through mid-December. Much of the tour is already sold out, including multiple shows in Decatur, GA, New York City, and Nashville.
Pinch of Salt Tour Dates
OCTOBER:
9 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground
10 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground
14 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT
15 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT
16 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic - SOLD OUT
22 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall - SOLD OUT
23 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall - SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER:
5 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
18 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live
19 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live
DECEMBER:
8 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt
9 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - SOLD OUT
10 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - SOLD OUT
11 - Evanston IL - SPACE
12 - Evanston IL - SPACE
Listen to the new track below: