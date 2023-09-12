No-No Boy Releases New Song 'Little Monk'

No-No Boy Releases New Song 'Little Monk'

“Little Monk,” the new song from No-No Boy—the acclaimed musical project of Dr. Julian Saporiti—is debuting today. Watch/share the official music video—directed by Saporiti, his wife, Emilia, and Little Monk Panda Scout—below.

Of the song, Saporiti shares, 

“‘Little Monk’ is about slowing down, taking the middle path, and attempting to find a way of existing outside of this ultra-divisive, outrage-as-currency, don’t-give-an-inch polarization of American political and cultural life. Looking back at my Vietnamese family, I know what can happen when two sides of a people won’t give an inch. If you understand history or look around the world today, you know that if peace and compromise is not a constant goal, countries can very much stop existing. 

I’m tired of the puritanical factions of the left and right who pull the vast majority of folks away from compromise and peace. Where is the grace, understanding, forgiveness, calm, restorative justice, and empathetic action in our society? Not online, not in the yard signs, not in state houses, not in my social circles. Maybe the monks did a number on me but, I’d like to spend my time searching for those concepts, preferably while making lovely music.” 

The song is the latest unveiled from No-No Boy’s anticipated new album, Empire Electric, which will be released September 29 via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (pre-order/pre-save here). Produced by Saporiti alongside his wife, Emilia, and Seth Boggess, Empire Electric was inspired by Saporiti’s time at Blue Cliff monastery in upstate New York.

A period of raw reflection and healing, the visit allowed Saporiti to open himself up, both mentally and musically, leading him to experiment with the American folk sounds, Asian instruments, electronics and field recordings that became Empire Electric.

Across these 10 tracks, including previously released songs, “Mekong Baby” and “The Onion Kings of Ontario!,” Saporiti explores his own identity as a Vietnamese-American, while also examining the complex topics of spirituality, intergenerational trauma and imperialism—creating stories based on his own research as well as archives, oral histories and site visits. 

In celebration of the project, Saporiti will perform select shows this fall including stops at Tacoma’s Spanish Ballroom, Portland’s McMenamin’s Mission Theater, Boston’s Pao Arts Center, New York’s Caveat and Seattle’s The Rabbit Box among others. See below for complete itinerary. Ticket details can be found at www.nonoboyproject.com/tour

“Empire Electric is a wandering; a letting go. A search party. For sounds, for history, and for self. It is a coming back,” Saporiti shares. “If you find this music to your liking, I invite you to settle in with good headphones or a stereo and listen closely to all the sounds present, to unravel them, to take time, to breathe, and hopefully to listen beyond even the music, to yourself, to the world around you, to history, to your community, to nature.” 

In addition to Julian Saporiti (lead vocals, instruments, programming) and Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti (lap steel, harmony vocals), the record also features P.T. Banks (harmony vocals), Hamilton Berry (cello), Diego Javier Luis (spoken word on “1603”) and Kristin Weber (violin, vocals). 

NO-NO BOY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 20—Tacoma, WA—McMenamins Elks Temple
October 4—Portland, OR—McMenamin’s Mission Theater
November 4—Boston, MA—Pao Arts Center
November 7—New York, NY—Caveat
November 18—Seattle, WA—The Rabbit Box
February 1—Blacksburg, VA—Moss Arts Center



