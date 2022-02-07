Nine Inch Nails Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Today, Nine Inch Nails announced a series of U.S. shows - its first outing since 2018's acclaimed COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE tour. The headline run will kick off on April 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC and include a two-night-stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (September 2 and 3).

The tour will wrap up on September 24 with a special show in Cleveland, where Trent Reznor founded the band in 1988. Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headquartered in Cleveland, in 2020. Ministry and Nitzer Ebb - fellow pioneers of the industrial music movement - will join Nine Inch Nails as special guests at Cleveland's Blossom Music Center for the exclusive, one-night-only event.

Special guests for the other dates will be announced shortly. Nine Inch Nails will also headline Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. See below for itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 11, at 10:00 AM local time. NIN Presale begins Tuesday, February 8, at 10:00 AM local time.

Reviews of Nine Inch Nails' 2018 tour were stellar. Hailing the show as "an extra-sensory marvel," The Washington Post said, "Reznor and company delivered, pummeling eardrums from behind a curtain of smoke and strobe lights." Vulture observed, "In concert, Nine Inch Nails is dizzying, prickly, sensual...The possibilities are endless." Brooklyn Vegan noted, "[it's] the kind of show that can give you a psychedelic, out of body experience, a total sensory overload (hypnotic light show included)."

Tour Dates

4/28 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

4/30 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 - Franklin, TN - First Bank Amphitheater

9/2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/7 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

9/9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

9/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

9/16-18 - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound

9/24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb