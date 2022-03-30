Nieri Releases New Single 'Face'

Nieri is the Milan-raised / LA-based artist sharing his unique brand of pop with the world. Nurtured by his European roots and inspired by his life in LA, Nieri pairs catchy melodies, punchy drums, analog synths, and personal lyrics to create fresh electronic pop that gets you dancing through the night.

His debut EP is slated for later this year. Written and recorded between LA and Stockholm, with producer Joakim Buddee, the EP will showcase Nieri's versatility as a songwriter and vocalist.

His first single, "Beautiful Music" was a club anthem dedicated to the power and freedom of dancing the night away. On his new track, "Face", Nieri gets introspective over a stuttering synth.

"Face" is glossy with an '80s inspired production that mirrors the lyrical themes of the song. Punching industrial drums guide you through Nieri's mind. He's confronted with the idea of perfection and finds himself "caught up in the fever" of cosmetic procedures synonymous with the LA Lifestyle. But there's a key self-awareness that turns this track into a celebration.

As Nieri elaborates: "'Face'is an internal dialogue about wanting to look perfect. With countless "flawless" filters on social media, and the increasing convenience of cosmetic procedures, the "best version of yourself" seems to suddenly be at the tip of our fingers...at the end of the day our faces are still a manifestation of the phases of our lives and will always reflect what's truly going on inside. Face is a reminder to love yourself just the way you are, but also validates the desire to become the best version of yourself on the outside as much as the inside."

Nieri (pronounced nee-eh-ree) is a singer, songwriter, and dance pop artist out of Milan. He dreamed of making music ever since first listening to Pop icons like Madonna, George Michael, and Britney Spears. He started with performing at local venues but it was when Nieri discovered nightlife, that his affinity with dance music began. This led to work as a vocalist for DJs.

His various DJ collaborations and additional recording work allowed Nieri to sharpen his songwriting, and motivated him to make his artistic vision a reality.

This brought Nieri out to Los Angeles where he is working on a body of songs that represent his most authentic self. His debut EP is slated for May 2022.

Watch the new music video here: