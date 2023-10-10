Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP 'Second Wife' This Friday

Galyon releases a surprise EP aptly titled second wife this Friday, Oct. 13 on her 16th wedding anniversary.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP 'Second Wife' This Friday

Nicolle Galyon, an award-winning songwriter with 10 No. 1s, has made a career writing about her hometown, heartbreak and strength, with a nostalgia that has surpassed her age; however, Galyon has reserved a privacy around a role she's played for the last 16 years: wife.

Married to fellow hit songwriter (George Strait, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney) Rodney Clawson her entire adult life, Galyon releases a surprise EP aptly titled second wife this Friday, Oct. 13 on their 16th wedding anniversary.

PRE-SAVE SECOND WIFE.

The six song EP was co-written by Galyon and Clawson over a long weekend at their farm, just outside of Nashville, and recorded with co-producers Jimmy Robbins and King Henry at the famed Sonic Ranch in Texas. The EP arrives 15 months after Galyon's critically acclaimed artist-debut, firstborn, dubbed “candid and vulnerable” by Forbes. 

“second wife shows the side of me that is flawed, self-deprecating, understated, silly, and yet unconventionally traditional. The side of me that fell in love at 21. That's a side of me that I don't always show — the married one,” shares Galyon.

“If firstborn was a memoir, second wife is more of a fun adventure in real time." Of the record, Galyon adds, “the thing about second wife is even the title itself is imperfect. That's probably my favorite thing about being one. The illusions (and delusions) I had as a firstborn were gone once I became one.”

The EP's provocative title, which Galyon calls “imperfect, honest and kind of irreverent,” invites listeners into Galyon and Clawson's world offering a glimpse into a life that is true to them. The EP opens with a one minute prelude titled “jo.” which finds Galyon expressing her gratitude to her mother-in-law, detailing all of the ways she helped shape Rodney.

Swinging right into the upbeat, tongue-in-cheek “prenup.”, Galyon and Clawson poke fun at their lack of need for a prenup upon marriage with Clawson's vocals carrying the second verse and chorus. “the grain.” is an airy, piano-driven ballad that reminds listeners how different love stories can look as it nods to her home state of Kansas.  

The second half of the EP opens with “rooms.”, a vulnerable confession chronicling how different walking into rooms together has evolved throughout their relationship. A metaphor for so many experiences in life, Galyon's anxieties are ultimately overshadowed by her unwavering desire to be with Clawson. 

“texas hold 'em.” brings the collection to a crescendo in energy, as Galyon shows a lighthearted version of herself, while belting the cheeky, romantic hit. Finally, second wife concludes with “under the rainbow.,” which serves as a poignant foreshadowing of her family's recent move back to her hometown of Sterling, Kan. – the very place that has been the focal point of the last two decades of her writing.

Photo credit: Claire Schaper



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for Dear Insecurity Photo
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for 'Dear Insecurity'

The music video for Brandy Clark’s collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is out now. Directed by Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), the poignant video follows several characters, including Clark, as they confront and overcome personal struggles and self-doubt. Plus, check out her upcoming tour dates now!

2
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on A Grey Area World Tour Photo
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on 'A Grey Area World Tour'

JP Saxe has announced two new dates on his upcoming “A Grey Area World Tour.” The 50-date worldwide tour kicks off January 27, 2023 in Edmonton, AB, before stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more.

3
Video: Tori Kelly Sings on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW After Health Scare Photo
Video: Tori Kelly Sings on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW After Health Scare

Tori Kelly tells Jennifer Hudson how she’s doing after her “scary” collapse in July, which led to her being hospitalized. The “tori” artist reveals that she’s still being monitored by doctors but is glad she’s getting to share the first of much more new music to come. Watch the videos from the episode now!

4
Lovejoy Premieres New Single Normal People Things Photo
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

The band has confirmed further U.S. tour dates this December. See below for routing. The new shows follow a summer of touring through the UK and North America, including  major festival plays at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Governors Ball, Osheaga and more. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE COTTAGE