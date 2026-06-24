Nicole Atkins to Release First Album in Over 6 Years; Shares First Song

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Nicole Atkins has set the release of her long-awaited new album, Drama, arriving via Sun Records / Wicked Game Records on Friday, September 18. The acclaimed singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album and first all-new full-length release in over six years, Drama is heralded by the premiere of the first single, “When the Night Falls,” available everywhere now. Listen to it below and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Largely recorded live over four days in her current home base of Nashville, TN, with GRAMMY Award-nominated musician/producer Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense, Robyn Hitchcock), Drama sees Atkins exploring the isolation, separation, and loneliness of a long-distance marriage. The album came together at the behest of her close friend and touring partner Chris Isaak, who signed her to Sun Records.

Accompanied by her touring band, guitarist John Paul Keith and drummer Danny Banks, with contributions by Sansone, in-demand drummer Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Robyn Hitchcock, Brian Fallon), The Texas Gentlemen’s Dan Creamer, and Scottish troubadour Davey Horne, the album blends styles and eras, from girl group-inspired tracks like “Trippin' On Teardrops” to the Memphis soul-styled “For No One."

Atkins will celebrate the arrival of Drama with a wide-ranging tour schedule, including a top-billed performance as part of Bethlehem, PA’s annual Musikfest, set for Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Sunday, August 2. Her Fall tour begins October 9 at Columbus, OH’s Rumba Cafe and continues through to Skinny Dennis in Nashville, TN on December 3. For updates and tickets, visit www.nicoleatkins.com/tour.

Drama Tracklist:

Trippin’ on Teardrops

Singing in the Mirror

Like a Stranger

When the Night Falls

Cue the Symphony

Like It’s The First Time

Curtain Call

For No One

Real Life

Crying Out Loud

Danny

Softly, As You Were

NICOLE ATKINS - TOUR 2026

AUGUST

2 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

OCTOBER

9 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

11 - Indianapolis, IN - HIFI

NOVEMBER

13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

21 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland

24 - Albany NY - Lark Hall

25 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

29 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

DECEMBER

1 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

2 - Asheville, NC - Revival

3 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis

Photo Credit: Barbara FG

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