Nicole Atkins to Release First Album in Over 6 Years; Shares First Song
Atkins will celebrate the arrival of Drama with a fall tour.
Nicole Atkins has set the release of her long-awaited new album, Drama, arriving via Sun Records / Wicked Game Records on Friday, September 18. The acclaimed singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album and first all-new full-length release in over six years, Drama is heralded by the premiere of the first single, “When the Night Falls,” available everywhere now. Listen to it below and pre-order/pre-save the album here.
Largely recorded live over four days in her current home base of Nashville, TN, with GRAMMY Award-nominated musician/producer Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense, Robyn Hitchcock), Drama sees Atkins exploring the isolation, separation, and loneliness of a long-distance marriage. The album came together at the behest of her close friend and touring partner Chris Isaak, who signed her to Sun Records.
Accompanied by her touring band, guitarist John Paul Keith and drummer Danny Banks, with contributions by Sansone, in-demand drummer Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Robyn Hitchcock, Brian Fallon), The Texas Gentlemen’s Dan Creamer, and Scottish troubadour Davey Horne, the album blends styles and eras, from girl group-inspired tracks like “Trippin' On Teardrops” to the Memphis soul-styled “For No One."
Atkins will celebrate the arrival of Drama with a wide-ranging tour schedule, including a top-billed performance as part of Bethlehem, PA’s annual Musikfest, set for Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Sunday, August 2. Her Fall tour begins October 9 at Columbus, OH’s Rumba Cafe and continues through to Skinny Dennis in Nashville, TN on December 3. For updates and tickets, visit www.nicoleatkins.com/tour.
Drama Tracklist:
Trippin’ on Teardrops
Singing in the Mirror
Like a Stranger
When the Night Falls
Cue the Symphony
Like It’s The First Time
Curtain Call
For No One
Real Life
Crying Out Loud
Danny
Softly, As You Were
NICOLE ATKINS - TOUR 2026
AUGUST
2 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
OCTOBER
9 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
11 - Indianapolis, IN - HIFI
NOVEMBER
13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
18 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
21 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland
24 - Albany NY - Lark Hall
25 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head
29 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
DECEMBER
1 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor
2 - Asheville, NC - Revival
3 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis
Photo Credit: Barbara FG