Nic Andrea & The Verdict Release Jimi Come Home' Short Film (Rome Music Video Awards, Prague Music Awards)

Hot off the release of their concept album "Jimi Come Home" Nic Andrea and the Verdict has premiered the album's short film companion with ﻿It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine﻿.

The film has already garnered acclaim from early viewers and earned a spot at festivals such as the Rome Music Video Awards and the Prague Music Awards. The "My Felony" music video released last month is the first look at this footage.

Jimi Come Home is a concept album which is a lost art in the streaming era where people jump from artist to artist and track to track without hearing an entire album," explains Nic. "Growing up with Pink Floyd and The Wall, it made perfect sense to make a short concept album film. This meant script writers, actresses, dancers and film crews. But it was important to me to give the audience a visual element to accompany the story the songs tell."

The film has been selected at the World Music & Independent Film Festival in Washington, D.C., Rome Music Video Awards, and more.

Fans of iconic artists like Bob Seger, Don Henley, Rod Stewart, Robert Palmer, or Mick Jagger will undoubtedly discover a kindred spirit in the music of Nic Andrea & the Verdict.