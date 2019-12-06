Newly Formed Pike & Sutton Team Up With Blues Traveler's John Popper for 'New Year's Resolution'

Austin-based duo Pike & Sutton recently announced their new self-titled band project earlier this fall. Led by "hometown favorites" (Austin American-Statesman) Patrice Pike and Wayne Sutton, the band has evolved out of the longtime alternative rock band Sister 7 and will release their debut full-length Heart Is A Compass in early 2020. To close out the year, they've teamed up with Blues Traveler's John Popper for a reimagined version of Otis Redding and Carla Thomas' classic "New Year's Resolution."

"From the time I met John when we were new on the scene, I not only loved his incomparable harmonica talent, but his crushingly emotional and spot on voice," Pike told Relix Magazine. "I believed every word he sang and I'm thrilled we got to sing this amazing classic together, in the same room, face to face in the moment."

"When Patrice Pike calls, you know you're gonna be in on something special, intimate, and true that makes you smile," stated Popper. "This session was a perfect example. It felt like falling gently onto your back in tall grass...you can count on it's surprise..."

Ahead of their anticipated return to Austin City Limits Festival in October, Pike & Sutton shared the lead single and title track off their debut "Heart is a Compass."

Rolling Stone called Patrice Pike "Tina Turner, Bessie Smith, Janis Joplin, and Robert Plant all rolled up into a tiny but explosive package," while Billboard said she is "One of the finest new contemporary rock singers in America." A native of Texas, Pike formed the seminal Austin band Sister Seven (originally Little Sister) along with guitarist Wayne Sutton in 1991. The band soon signed to Arista Records and released a series of acclaimed albums, along with relentless touring both in the U.S. and overseas, building an impressive grassroots fan base. In 2007, Pike was inducted into the Austin/Texas Music Hall of Fame, alongside Lucinda Williams and other notable Texans.

Patrice is also co-founder of the Step Onward Foundation and has collaborated in raising over $1 million for supporting education, housing, and sustainability for young adult survivors of homelessness and children surviving critical illness in the last 10 years.





