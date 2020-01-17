New York Theremin Society Releases 'THEREMIN 100'

It took two years to compile 3.5 hours of theremin music as to present a snapshot of current Theremin composition in celebration of the Theremin's centennial - the passionate support of the Global Theremin Community made this release possible. To mark the 100th birthday of the theremin, the NY THEREMIN SOCIETY is pleased to announce the release of THEREMIN 100 - a compilation featuring 50 international theremin artists from 18 countries performing original works and new songs. THEREMIN 100 is released today January 17 and is available on limited Vinyl Edition, Audio CD and Digital Format capturing today's thriving and diverse Theremin Community.

Curated by master theremin player Dorit Chrysler who says, "Tracks were chosen to highlight versatility in style, musicality, technique and innovation. I am so proud of the result and grateful for the opportunity of helping to bring attention to the current state of the theremin in composition. The theremin is still obscure in status, so I intended for this release to change the perception of the instrument a bit, demonstrating all the different things it can do." The compilation features thereminists from all over the globe - a girl playing in a rock band in Peru to a Japanese theremin orchestra breaking Guinness book records, from Icelandic experimental to Australian goth, pop to classical," she adds.

The compilation also includes a foreword by Albert Glinsky, author of "THEREMIN: ETHER MUSIC AND ESPIONAGE", who says who says, "As we mark the 100th anniversary of Lev Theremin's beguiling etherphone, the instrument has come to enjoy a rich repertoire and an enduring identity, its inventor would be proud of. Lev's primal 'electronic Orpheus' lament' has spawned innumerable works and experiments across genres. The collection of music on this release is a testament to that legacy, representing the rich variety of approaches to a now classic instrument - an instrument that will forever inspire musicians to conjure new creations out of the spellbinding 'ether.'"

Stand out tracks include a pop caper written by Bruce Woolley who wrote "Video Killed the Radio Star" is behind the Science Radio Orchestra and the song features two thereminists, Charlie Draper (UK) and Lydia Kavina (Russia). There is also a touching performance by Japan Theremin Old School, led by Masami Takeuchi who taught over 800 Japanese theremin students. The piece was recorded before he had a stroke that disabled him from continuing to play the theremin. The compositions on the second part feature his students finishing the composition and playing along with the original works, embracing his melody lovingly like a comforting blanket in the added harmonies Mike Adams, President of Moog Music who is supporting this release adds, "This is some of THE best Theremin music I have ever heard compiled."

To help celebrate the 100th birthday of the Theremin and the release of Theremin 100, Dorit Chrysler and The New York Theremin Society has curated a series of events that will take place in various countries throughout 2020.

The album's release will be celebrated by the first event of the series on February 8 at Brooklyn's Ambient Church/Bushwick Methodist Church honoring a rare performance of Clara Rockmore's repertoire on the 100th anniversary of the instrument she helped to innovate.

This record release party will feature the US debut of Gregoire Blanc performing Clara Rockmore Repertoire, accompanied on piano by Lana Suran. Dorit Chrysler will perform original works along with the US premiere of "A Paraphrase." Composed by electronic music pioneer Laurie Spiegel, "A Paraphrase" was inspired by a young Clara Rockmore and her professional relationship with Léon Theremin. The NY Theremin Society Orchestra presents its first performance and guest of honor, inventor Herb Deutsch, whose composition for theremin is on the Theremin100 compilation, will provide an introduction to the theremin.

Clara Rockmore (1911-1998), the world's first female electronic musician is widely regarded as the greatest Theremin player to have ever lived.

The event will also feature the NY Theremin Orchestra performing original compositions along with selected pieces from Brian Eno and Kraftwerk. Throughout the evening, members of the New York Theremin Society will contextualize the theremin within 20th century music, art, and technology. Performances for the evening will be accompanied as always by architecturally-mapped projections.





Additional events will be announced through out 2020.