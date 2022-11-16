Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Found Glory Announce 'Make The Most Of It' Acoustic Tour

All tickets go on sale at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Friday, November 18.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced the Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour.

The tour kicks off in January in St. Louis, MO, and makes stops across the country at unique, primarily seated venues before concluding in March in Miami Beach, FL, with special guest Leanna Firestone making appearances at all dates as well.

VIP pre-sale tickets are on sale now here. All tickets go on sale at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Friday, November 18 here.

Make The Most Of It Tour Dates

January 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
January 29 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
January 31 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
February 4 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
February 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
February 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
February 8 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
February 11 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
March 10 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre
March 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
March 12 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre
March 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
March 15 - Washington, DC - Sixth and I
March 16 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
March 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
March 18 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
March 20 - Graham, NC - Haw River Ballroom
March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
March 22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 23 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

Last week, New Found Glory announced their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, out January 20 via Revelation Records. The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis - including new single and music video "Dream Born Again," which is out now - alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites. Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.

In December 2021, fresh off the celebratory Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour in support of their 10th album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, Gilbert was found unresponsive in bed at home, rushed to a local hospital, and diagnosed with an 8-inch cancerous tumor, a rare pheochromocytoma. Hospital stays, surgery, and a long road to recovery followed - but, in typical New Found Glory fashion, so did the songs.

"I didn't want this to be the 'cancer record' originally," Gilbert admits. "But when we went on tour and people started hearing the story and connecting to it, I gave up on trying to control the narrative. Not all bands are dealt these cards, but we were. Let's take these songs and help the disease get awareness and raise money for a cause that's working on education and research for my rare cancer."

A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma.

"Even though the songs are sadder, they're still hopeful," Gilbert says. "You hear so much online about mental health and fear and anxiety. I feel proud that we can release an album with joy and honesty in a way that will hopefully make people less fearful of life. A lot of times we punish ourselves for things that might never happen. I'm going through something that did happen, but doing it with hope and joy and a greater appreciation."

As New Found Glory can attest, life moves quickly. Just three years after forming in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1997, the group were fast-tracked from local upstarts to mainstream stars on the back of ebullient pop melodies and hardcore-tinged breakdowns, setting off a blast of pop-punk dynamite that still lights the torch for modern acts more than two decades later.

They became the voice of an underground movement, spurring iconic gold and platinum records (2000's New Found Glory, 2002's Sticks & Stones, and 2004's Catalyst), countless MTV appearances, an entire subgenre (easycore) and sold-out tours the world over

The band's forthcoming acoustic album, Make The Most Of It (Revelation Records), tackles the last year head-on with their most emotional and cathartic collection of songs to date.

In many ways, it's remarkable it took New Found Glory 25 years to release an acoustic album. Masters of stop-gap invention - from the ever-popular From The Screen To Your Stereo movie theme cover EPs to their hardcore alter egos International Superheroes Of Hardcore - the band have balanced the impulses of new and nostalgic better than nearly every one of their peers.

That continues on Make The Most Of It, which also features live versions of seven New Found Glory classics recorded in Nashville in 2022 during the band's NFG Unplugged Total Request Livestream & Concert.

The live session tones down the caustic energy of a New Found Glory show but strips the band down to their bare essentials: Pundik's unmistakable vocal and wholly resonant songwriting. When the band lead the audience through a sing-along on their very first single, "Hit Or Miss," it's hard not to get choked up at how important New Found Glory still is to fans 25 years in.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).



