New Dialogue Announce NYC Headline Show At Mercury Lounge

Alt-pop quintet New Dialogue announce their headline show at Mercury Lounge on June 24th. The band will be performing songs off of their debut EP, Teach Me How To Feel, which was released on May 3rd via RED MUSIC. Tickets are on sale now to the general public, HERE.

Teach Me How To Feel was produced by Charlie Park (lovleytheband, Dreamers), Christian Medice (lovelytheband, P!nk), and Larzz Principato (Dua Lipa, Halsey) and features focus track and single "Pilgrims" and the previously released tracks "Fake Smile", "Neon Ocean" and "Are You Like Me". New Dialogue's music has been featured on streaming playlists such as Spotify's The New Alt and New Noise, the cover of Filtr's Today We Rock, on Amazon Music's Alt Scene and Fresh Noise, and on Apple Music's Breaking Alternative playlists. The band's debut track, "Fake Smile", landed a massive sync on MTV's Siesta Key. Fans can purchase and stream Teach Me How To Feel HERE.

New Dialogue is currently direct support on the Suspending Gravity Tour with

Marianas Trench, which wraps on May 15th. The band recently performed a SOLD OUT New York City show at Irving Plaza with Marianas Trench and are looking forward to bringing their captivating live show back to NYC on June 24th. Following their tour with Marianas Trench, New Dialogue will hit the road with lovelytheband for the finding it hard to smile tour starting May 29th. The band has had a busy year touring in support of their debut EP, performing with the likes of lovelytheband, Smallpools, and have even made a pit stop at this year's SXSW for a packed showcase. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

The roots of New Dialogue began far from Los Angeles. Born in England and raised in Istanbul, Ela Kitapci left everything behind to seek musical soul mates in L.A. where she met fellow singer Taylor Morrow. There was an instant musical connection. Serendipity united the other members of what would become New Dialogue in 2017. The five musicians bonded over all things including music from bands like The Killers, Local Natives, and Bon Iver to a simple love of the ocean. Living together in a small apartment tucked away in Torrance, CA, they spent a year quietly writing and recording with producer Charlie Park (lovelytheband) before making their live debut in June 2018.

New Dialogue is Ela Kitapci (vocals), Taylor Morrow (vocals), Jason Rodriguez (drums), Michael Sevilla (guitar), and Jeff Badagliacca (bass).

SUSPENDING GRAVITY TOUR DATES:

w/Marianas Trench

May 10 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

May 11 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 14 - Pittsbhurg, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

finding it hard to smile tour:

w/lovelytheband

May 29 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

June 14 - Louisville, KY - The Gathering

June 19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 21 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Complex

June 24 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

June 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

June 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

*headline show





