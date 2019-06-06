New Album AVICII: TIM Out Today

AVICII: TIM, an album of new music from acclaimed producer/musician/songwriter and performer Tim Bergling, is out today. AVICII created groundbreaking performances that became the gold standard for timeless electronic music and defined the sound and structure of the global EDM movement. When announcing his retirement from touring, he wrote: "I will however never let go of music. I will continue to speak to my fans through it." And most assuredly, that is what he is doing on TIM.

Bergling's new music is as fresh and inventive as ever and continues his legacy as one of the most beloved and respected figures in music. SPIN Magazine wrote in their new cover story which comes out today, that "TIM underscores Bergling's longstanding mastery of effervescent, indelible melodies while also reflecting evolved influences, song structures and ideas. It is at once quintessential Avicii and a slick, smart evolution of modern dance/pop music. "

Before his untimely passing last year, Bergling had completed several of the 12 tracks onTIM, including "Heaven". Tim and Chris Martin wrote and recorded "Heaven" in 2014, with Tim producing the final version in 2016 - it hasn't been touched since. With the exception of the last verse which was added after Bergling's death, "Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)" was finished.

Other tracks were 90% complete and final work on them was performed by a trio of production teams who had collaborated with Bergling through his career, co-wrote many of the new songs with him, and closely followed the detailed instructions he had left behind. "SOS (Feat Aloe Blacc)", has amassed 250 million streams globally since release last month, peaked at #3 on the Spotify Global Top 200 chart and tops the BBC Radio1 A-List chart and Billboard's Dance/Electronic songs chart, as well as reaching #1 airplay in Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden.

Avicii's net proceeds from the album will go to the nonprofit Tim Bergling Foundation which benefits organizations that support mental health issues, suicide prevention and education, wildlife conservation and other issues that Bergling had an interest in and passion for.





Related Articles View More Music Stories