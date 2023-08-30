Netta to Release Her Debut Album in 2024

Her long awaited debut album will be released in January 2024.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Netta, known as one of the world's most innovative modern pop stars, has announced that her long awaited debut album will be released in January 2024. To kick-off the announce, she dropped her first single “Wonderful & Great” off her upcoming album, giving us an exciting taste of what’s to come! 

“I wrote a love song to that girl who has everything going for her in the most perfect and annoying way,” stated Netta about the track. “I thought about how we rarely compliment free of charge, and wanted to promote this positive exchange of energy between people, and in myself.Turning envy into admiration. This song is inspired by a chant that me and my besties do when we're walking out of the club at 4 am together after a great night out.”

“Wonderful & Great” is the ultimate friendship anthem with Netta expressing her fondness and adoration for her best friend. This quirk-pop gem showcases how you can find true fulfilment through friendship. The video is unreal and consists of a wild “tea party” organised by Netta showcasing trippy images.

Earlier this summer, Netta dropped her anthemic disco-pop earworm “Everything,” which was co-written by Zara Larsson and AJR. This follows her successful run of June PRIDE events including this year's PRIDE LIVE Stonewall Day Celebration along with headliner Christina Aguilera.

Netta has even more PRIDE performances planned for September as she will be headlining the opening ceremony at EUROPRIDE 2023 in Malta on September 7th and performing at this year’s OUT & EQUAL Workplace Summit 2023 on September 12th. 

As Consequence stated that Netta has “dominated stages around the world and has seen her music spread like wildfire,” she is continuing her domination with her ‘Wonderful & Great’ World tour. She will bring her legendary loop wizardry and infectious charisma to several cities in Europe and the US. Dates below.

‘WONDERFUL & GREAT’ Tour Dates

Friday, September 1st - London, UK - The Garage

Saturday, September 2nd - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (upstairs)

Monday, September 4th - Berlin, Germany - Lido

Tuesday, September 5th - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

Thursday, September 7th – Valletta, Malta – EuroPride 2023

Tuesday, November 7th, Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

Wednesday, November 8th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Thursday, November 9th - Washington, DC - Union Stage 

Saturday, November 11th - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Tuesday, November 14th - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Wednesday, November 15th - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Thursday, November 16th - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Friday, November 17th - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Sunday, November 19th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Earlier this year, Netta debuted her riveting cover of Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)” at the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final in Liverpool. During her performance, Netta entered from high above the arena on a giant silver bird, dazzling the crowd with her unique stage presence and powerful voice. The entire performance was a colourful and joyous spectacle reminding Eurovision fans how legendary this 2018 winner is. 



