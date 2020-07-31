Neil Young Releases 'Lookin' For A Leader 2020'

The song was released from the recent Porch Episode of his acclaimed Fireside Sessions livestream series.

NEIL YOUNG released "Lookin' For A Leader 2020" from the recent Porch Episode of his acclaimed Fireside Sessions livestream series today.

The song can be heard and viewed exclusively onNeil Young Archives.

Originally released on the 2006 masterpiece LIVING WITH WAR, this lyrically revised and impassioned update is squarely aimed at the problems we currently face.

The track was recorded during the lock-down - live, immediate and raw as emotionally intended. "Lookin' For A Leader 2020" is available digitally now through Neil Young Archives and all DSP's.

