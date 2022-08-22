Ne'er-do-well Shares New Single 'Compromise'

Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the pseudonym of one-man band Bryan Rolli) has announced a September 30th release date for his debut EP 'Fun Days.'

Ne'er-do-well is the product of Rolli's hopes, dreams, anxieties and neuroses. (And his riffs. Plenty of those.) The musician wrote and performed every note on 'Fun Days,' inspired by the one-man band exploits of Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and countless other rock stars vastly more famous and talented than him.

The five-song EP is a wry, raucous tour de force of arena rock and pop-punk, combining the decadent aggression of Motley Crue and Guns N' Roses with the fizzy hooks and whip-smart lyrics of Fall Out Boy and Green Day.

The EP's first single "Compromise" is now streaming everywhere. Listen to the new single here: