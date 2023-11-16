Neck Deep Share Punchy New Single 'We Need More Bricks'

UK-rock band Neck Deep have shared their newest single “We Need More Bricks” from their upcoming self-titled album, Neck Deep, via Hopeless Records.

An inspiring politically charged anthem, “We Need More Bricks” hits with explosive instrumentals and thought-provoking lyrics that hopefully leave listeners energized to never stop fighting for what is right.

‘We Need More Bricks is, in my opinion, Neck Deep at their political best,” shares vocalist Ben Barlow. “Touching on everything from the monarchy, immigration, protest laws and international wars. We find ourselves at a cross section in the zeitgeist where bricks could be used to build something, or to be destructive. I'm calling on punks and those that want to make a difference, to do so. As well as being our most poignant political track to date, it also features my favourite riff/ breakdown we've ever written, with a mosh call that, I hope, makes the listener think about their role in the world, and to speak up, take action on the many injustices the world faces today. I'm looking forward to playing this one live the most of any track on the record. If this one doesn't get you moving then maybe Jason Derulo is more up your street.”

The band recently announced that their new self-titled album set for release on January 19th, 2024. Featuring “We Need More Bricks” and recent singles “It Won't Be Like This Forever” and Take Me With You”, the new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven.

“It Won't Be Like This Forever” was recently added to Australia's Triple J, marking the band's first full add on the station. The album and other singles have recently been recognized by Rolling Stone, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, The Noise, New Noise Magazine, and other notable outlets.

Neck Deep is available to pre-order now at https://ffm.to/neckdeep.

Neck Deep will be hitting the road in the United States in early 2023 to celebrate the release of their self-titled album. Joined by special guests Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, the tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off on January 25, 2024 in Nashville and visiting Orlando, Seattle, Minneapolis, Boston, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping up in Chicago on February 25. Later in the year, Neck Deep will be appearing at When We Were Young in Las Vegas where they will be performing Life's Not Out To Get You.

The band also recently announced a headlining show performance at the legendary Alexandra Palace – affectionately dubbed Ally Pally – in London on March 28, 2024 with special guests Knuckle Puck and Drain.

Tickets to all of Neck Deep's upcoming shows are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2276962®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neckdeepuk.com%2Ftour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

In the little over a decade since Neck Deep formed in the Barlow brothers' spare room in Wrexham, Wales, a lot has changed. From the scrappy, naively hopeful beginnings that define the starting of so many teenage bands, the pop-punks have gone on to be one of British Rock music's most successful global exports in recent memory: top 5 records in both the US and UK, global touring, viral hits and over a billion streams just some of the fruits of ten years spent mastering their craft.

But now, as the band stand on the brink of their fifth, self-titled LP, there's an acknowledgement that the more things change, the more – in some ways at least – they stay the same.

“This album is the sound of us knowing ourselves and knowing our ability,” explains frontman and youngest Barlow sibling Ben. “It's unapologetically us. We're professional songwriters now and we've really honed in on what we're good at – but it's also about having fun and enjoying writing these tracks. And there are those little sonic signatures in the mix that even I can't really put my finger on that just make it Neck Deep. It happens when we get in a room together and it clicks - it's us just doing our thing like we always have.”

For this record, the band, completed by Ben's older brother and bassist Seb Barlow, guitarists Matt West and Sam Bowden and drummer Matt Powles, took ‘doing their own thing' – and only their own thing – to the next level. Eschewing a keen list of collaborators and producers eager to work with one of rock's hottest properties and choosing, instead, to write and record in their own warehouse space, mere miles from where they grew up. Old school, just like it used to be.

Photo Credit: Nat Wood

Upcoming Neck Deep Tour Dates

January 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works*

January 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern*

January 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando*

January 29 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum*

January 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre*

February 1 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater*

February 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield*

February 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

February 6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

February 8 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*

February 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

February 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre*

February 13 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreI*

February 14 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora*

February 16 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

February 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*

February 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

February 20 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live*

February 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

February 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megacorp Pavilion*

February 24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall*

February 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed*

March 28 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace^

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young+

* with Drain, Bearings, and Higher Power

^ with Knuckle Puck and Drain

+ Festival appearance