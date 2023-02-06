Neck Deep Announce Upcoming Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'

UK rockers Neck Deep have announced their newest single and music video "Heartbreak Of The Century," premiering on February 14 via Hopeless Records. In the words of vocalist Ben Barlow, the new track is "a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic!"

Fans can pre-save "Heartbreak Of The Century" now at http://ffm.to/NDHeartbreak

He continues, "We took the idea of 'the heartbreak of the century' and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it- a sty Oscar's, where we won the heartbreak of the century award. We wanted the video to feel classic/ nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favorite videos we've ever done."

"Heartbreak Of The Century" follows up the band's 2022 single "STFU," which was filled with heavy guitar riffs and driving drum fills. The track feels like a callback to the band's early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction right into "Heartbreak Of The Century". The track was recorded with Andrew Wade, who previously worked with the band on 2015's critically acclaimed album, Life's Not Out To Get You. Fans can stream "STFU" here.

Neck Deep's fourth album All Distortions Are Intentional was released in 2020 via Hopeless Records. The first week of the album's release saw over 20,000 copies sold and over 20 Million streams around the world. Securing the #6 spot on the Billboard Top Album charts as well as the #2 spots on the Alternative, Rock, Independent and Internet Album charts and #3 on Vinyl here in the United States as well as a Top 5 debut in the UK's Top Albums chart, the album is polished yet raw, layered but catchy as hell.

With singles "Sick Joke", "I Revolve (Around You)", "Fall", "When You Know" and "Lowlife", All Distortions Are Intentional marks an epiphany of true self-belief for its creators. Fans can stream the album here.

Over the last decade, Neck Deep have gatecrashed the charts, both at home and internationally, sold hundreds of thousands of records and concert tickets, graced magazine covers all over the world and toured with some of the biggest names in the business in the process. As the band enter their second decade as a band, you'd continue to be foolish betting against the boys from Wrexham.

Photo Credit: Elliott Ingham