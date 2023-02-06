Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neck Deep Announce Upcoming Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'

Neck Deep Announce Upcoming Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'

Their new album will be released on February 14.

Feb. 06, 2023  

UK rockers Neck Deep have announced their newest single and music video "Heartbreak Of The Century," premiering on February 14 via Hopeless Records. In the words of vocalist Ben Barlow, the new track is "a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic!"

Fans can pre-save "Heartbreak Of The Century" now at http://ffm.to/NDHeartbreak

He continues, "We took the idea of 'the heartbreak of the century' and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it- a sty Oscar's, where we won the heartbreak of the century award. We wanted the video to feel classic/ nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favorite videos we've ever done."

"Heartbreak Of The Century" follows up the band's 2022 single "STFU," which was filled with heavy guitar riffs and driving drum fills. The track feels like a callback to the band's early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction right into "Heartbreak Of The Century". The track was recorded with Andrew Wade, who previously worked with the band on 2015's critically acclaimed album, Life's Not Out To Get You. Fans can stream "STFU" here.

Neck Deep's fourth album All Distortions Are Intentional was released in 2020 via Hopeless Records. The first week of the album's release saw over 20,000 copies sold and over 20 Million streams around the world. Securing the #6 spot on the Billboard Top Album charts as well as the #2 spots on the Alternative, Rock, Independent and Internet Album charts and #3 on Vinyl here in the United States as well as a Top 5 debut in the UK's Top Albums chart, the album is polished yet raw, layered but catchy as hell.

With singles "Sick Joke", "I Revolve (Around You)", "Fall", "When You Know" and "Lowlife", All Distortions Are Intentional marks an epiphany of true self-belief for its creators. Fans can stream the album here.

Over the last decade, Neck Deep have gatecrashed the charts, both at home and internationally, sold hundreds of thousands of records and concert tickets, graced magazine covers all over the world and toured with some of the biggest names in the business in the process. As the band enter their second decade as a band, you'd continue to be foolish betting against the boys from Wrexham.

Watch the album trailer here:

Photo Credit: Elliott Ingham



Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Moneymaker Remix Photo
Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New 'Moneymaker' Remix
“Moneymaker” is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums’ brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single “Moneymaker”, along with the previously released single, “Sway” is available to stream and download now.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates Photo
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet Photo
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. 'Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet'
For this release on Perris Records, the first six tracks were taken off the master DAT tapes. Tracks 7 through 11 were recorded in smaller studios as pre-production and were never intended for sale. Anthony Focx, whose credits include Ace Frehley, Buckcherry & Night Ranger, mastered all 11 tracks on this CD.
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Photo
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside The GRAMMYS.

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share