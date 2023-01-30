Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Natalie Joy Johnson to Release 'Gorgine' on Valentine's Day

The track will be available for download on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.  The music video will be available for streaming on YouTube and Vimeo. 

Jan. 30, 2023  

Need some extra love this VALENTINE'S DAY? NATALIE JOY JOHNSON has the perfect gift for you!

"GORGINE" /gor-ZHEEN/ is NATALIE JOY JOHNSON'S (aka MISS NATALIE) much-anticipated next single and music video featuring singer/songwriter, JOEL WAGGONER, and the collective team behind the smash hit single and music video, "GET INTO IT...QUEEN!"

This irresistible synth-pop anthem is a celebration of being in love and loving yourself in only the way a QUEEN knows best! JASON PATRICK SANDS and SHEA SULLIVAN collaborated with NATALIE, JOEL, & BRIAN NASH to create a glossy and empowering visual exploration of the redemptive love between women and their queer best friends. Rather than just a momentary feeling, GORGINE encompasses an entire state of being.

The anthem empowers everyone to ask themselves, "What makes you feel GORGINE?"

The music video is Directed/Executive Produced by JASON PATRICK SANDS of SANDS ORIGINALS, a NYC-born digital production company based in Los Angeles, focused on rigorously developed inclusive forward-thinking music video, brand and narrative content. BRIAN NASH and SHEA SULLIVAN serve as Producers, with Director of Photography DAVE BRICK, Production/Mixing by CARL CULLEY and Mastering by NICK STETINA.

"GORGINE" features Artists NATALIE JOY JOHNSON (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), JOEL WAGGONER (School of Rock, Be More Chill, Advent Carolndar), and MATTHEW RISCH (Saint X, How to Get Away With Murder, Tales of the City) as 'Lover Boy.'

SHEA SULLIVAN (R.R.R.E.D., Pageant!) created the choreography for the ensemble of dancers, featuring Gabe Amato, Brittany Bohn, Tim Capodice, Christa Clark, Ben Engle, Jessica Ernest, Chelsea P. Freeman, Cayel Hartwell, Jolina Javie , Daxx Jayroe, Ben Lanham, Nathalie Marrable, William Martin, Kyle Samuel, Christine Sienicki, and Ben Wegman.

"GORGINE" features makeup and styling by Kelly Schultz, Evelyn Ziropoulos, Martha Smith, and Daxx Jayroe of Nifty Bits.

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON (MISS NATALIE) was most recently seen as Suzy Solidor at LaJolla Playhouse in the West Coast premiere of LEMPICKA. Other credits include Pat in KINKY BOOTS (Broadway), Enid (Broadway) & Paulette (First National Tour) in LEGALLY BLONDE, Suzy Solidor in LEMPICKA (Williamstown) and Nadia in BARE: A POP OPERA (2004). TV: HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), DIFFICULT PEOPLE (Hulu).

A fixture in the New York City Queer NightLife, Natalie created two long-running weekly nightclub acts spanning the course of over 5 years. In 2019, she was invited to perform in the inaugural season of the Sydney Cabaret Festival in Australia.

Her single "GET INTO IT...QUEEN" (by Miss Natalie) is available wherever you stream music, and the music video lives on YouTube.

JOEL WAGGONER (writer, co-artist) is a singer/songwriter, performer, multi- instrumentalist, arranger, teacher, comedian, and one-time game show winner. He performed on Broadway in SCHOOL OF ROCK and BE MORE CHILL.

His breakout Instagram series "Advent Carolndar" with Julia Mattison has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Ben Platt and NPR Weekend Edition. Their feature length Christmas variety special, Joel & Julia's Haunted Holiday Singalong is available on Vimeo OTT. Off-Bway: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (CSC), SOUTHERN COMFORT (Public Theater), The Joel Waggoner Experience (Joe's Pub).

TV: Original series, Wig Mediums, on Broadstream,"$100,000 Pyramid" Season 3 Premiere. Vocal Arranger: Randy Rainbow "Speaker of the House", Joe Iconis & Family Album, Broadway Bounty Hunter (Off-Bway Cast Recording.) MFA from NYU Tisch. "Unlikely Warrior" available on iTunes.

MATTHEW RISCH (artist) has appeared in such hit television shows as How To Get Away With Murder, Modern Family, Tales Of The City, Looking, Bonding, Gossip Girl, and Switched at Birth. Film credits include Test and Sex And the City 2. On Broadway he has starred in PAL JOEY, OTHER DESERT CITIES and originated in the cast of LEGALLY BLONDE the musical as well as appeared in CHICAGO. He wrote and directed the short film Stranger Out of You and will be seen in the upcoming series Saint X for Hulu.

JASON PATRICK SANDS (director/executive producer) Jason has been in the business of magic-making his entire life- from a side-hustle illusion act as a kid to eighteen years performing on Broadway, and today, creating forward-thinking, rigorously crafted digital work as director and producer, collaborating alongside a distinguished group of Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony winners.

As a Broadway performer, career milestones include five years in Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS, developing and launching LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, the revival of A CHORUS LINE, and eleven-years in the longest running American musical, CHICAGO. With a honed yet adaptable creative vision, Jason translated his deep knowledge of comedic timing and theatrical storytelling to behind the camera. His work is focused on inclusivity, collaboration and global citizenship, balancing boldness with refinement and anchoring strong narrative with arresting visuals.

Jason and his team develop new digital projects through his boutique production company, Sands Originals, for recording artists, emerging talent, branding, television, and commercial spaces. He has directed and produced projects with Brandy Norwood, Jennifer Nettles, Andy Cohen, Cuba Gooding Jr, Chicago the Musical, LGBT Network, Four Square and Columbia University, among many others. He is from New Orleans, Louisiana and is based between New York and Los Angeles.

SHEA SULLIVAN (choreographer/producer) is a NYC-based Director and Choreographer. In pre Broadway development: SOPH, The Sophie Tucker Musical. YES, The Musical. Off-Broadway: NEUROSIS, R.R.R.E.D. (Chita Rivera Award Nomination), POLKADOTS (Atlantic Theatre, Off Broadway Alliance Award), and PAGEANT! (Drama Desk Nomination Best Revival).

Select regional: THE MUSIC MAN (Maltz Jupiter Theater, Carbonell Award), CRAZY FOR YOU (Maltz Jupiter Theater, Carbonell Award), THE PRODUCERS, THE WILL ROGER FOLLIES; RAGTIME, SOUTHERN COMFORT (Barrington Stage); A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Ford's Theater), DAMES AT SEA (Bay Street Theatre). TV: Pan Am (ABC). Film: The Big Gay Musical; Go Go Crazy; Bojangles. Shea is a board member of The Ziegfeld Club, proud member of SDC and a 22-year faculty member at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway. @thesheasullivan

BRIAN J. NASH (producer) is an award-winning pianist, singer, musical director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the Music Director of many off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Natalie Joy Johnson, Ada Vox, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, performs around the world as both an award winning solo artist and music director, and since 2020 has been performing a weekly series of streaming all- request shows.

As a record producer, he has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums. He holds a degree in opera performance from Boston Conservatory and has taught master classes in song interpretation all over the world. His collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC, and recording with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
