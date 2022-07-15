Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Natalie Jane Releases Viral New Single 'Mentally Cheating'

“Mentally Cheating” follows a series of hit independent releases from Natalie.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Rising 18-year-old pop star Natalie Jane releases her hotly anticipated new single, "Mentally Cheating." The hugely relatable anthem, which finds the newcomer grappling with temptation, is already a phenomenon on TikTok via multiple teasers, resulting in more than 6M likes, 115K pre-saves, and 25K shares.

A piano-driven vocal and songwriting showcase for Natalie Jane, "Mentally Cheating" is about the beginning of the end of a relationship. "I think I shouldn't be looking in those eyes, why do they give me butterflies?" the New Jersey teenager ponders over striking chords. On the chorus, which has resonated with listeners across social media platforms, she admits that somebody else has caught her attention: "I think I'm mentally cheating."

"Mentally Cheating" follows a series of hit independent releases from Natalie that includes "Kind of Love"(7M+ Spotify streams), "Bloodline," and "Red Flag." Those songs established the breakout star's knack for brutally honest, unfiltered lyrics and irresistible pop hooks. It's a skill set she has acquired through years of experience.

Most recently, the talented singer/songwriter has built momentum by focusing on authentically engaging with fans on social media. Natalie Jane is particularly active on TikTok, where her raw, heartfelt original songs and stunning cover versions have earned her more than 1.5M followers and over 40M likes. With "Mentally Cheating," she is destined to expand her audience even further, taking another step towards seemingly inevitable pop stardom.

Natalie Jane has always been passionate about music. At just 18 years old, she has already created a distinct sound for herself characterized by bold, fearless lyrics that express the pain of heartbreak and the frustrating search for meaning in an increasingly overindulgent world. Natalie's dedication to music and a desire to hone her craft has taken her from her early childhood singing and songwriting, all while following her passion for transforming abstract concepts into music - giving a voice to those almost indescribable moments.

She has graced fans' screens all over the TikTok FYP, reaching over 1.5M followers on the app and achieving over 40M likes across her videos. From covers to her original songs, Natalie Jane's vocal versatility and emotional vulnerability shines through, creating a musical narrative to universal experiences.

