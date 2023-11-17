Natalie Jane Drops Debut EP 'Where Am I?'

Natalie Jane released her debut EP, Where Am I?, via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects. The EP features 10 original songs from the 19-year-old artist – from brand new tracks like “Where Am I?,” “If You Died Today” and “Torture” to such hits as “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating” and her new single, “Intrusive Thoughts.”

"The last 18 months of my life have been a complete roller coaster, which this project encapsulates perfectly," says Natalie Jane.

Natalie has already amassed over 775 million combined global streams across all of her songs. Since making her live debut earlier this year with sold-out headline shows in New York City and Los Angeles, she's completed a sold-out UK/European headline tour and a series of U.S. dates with Bishop Briggs and Misterwives.

She will kick off her first-ever North American headline tour on February 28, 2024, at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA. The run will include a March 15 show at Racket NYC and wrap up at The Roxy in Los Angeles on April 5. Natalie will launch the European/UK leg of her 2024 tour on April 22 in Zurich, Switzerland. Tickets for the 2024 tour go on sale today at 10:00 AM local time at nataliejanesings.com.

The New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter matches her massive vocal talents with soulful sensitivity and unapologetic attitude, a dynamic she's embodied since self-releasing her own music in high school. In its first week of release, “Intrusive Thoughts” racked up over two million streams on Spotify alone. The song was produced by Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent), who collaborated with Natalie on “AVA,” “Do Or Die” and “seeing you with other girls,” which are also found on the EP.

Euphoria. Magazine observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we're watching her shape into one of the industry's most potent voices in real time…it's her aptitude for fostering connections through poignant, sharp lyricism that gives Jane a signature style all her own.” Praising her as a “powerhouse singer,” Alternative Press said, “With her strong…voice and synth beats, Jane has built a fanbase obsessed with her ability to tap into love, betrayal, and all the other primal emotions that go along with someone's first love.” Elite Daily named her to the Gen Z Class of 2023.

Natalie answers the question “Who TF is Ava?” in this interview with Hollywire and chats about the first time she went to a Bishop Briggs concert, upcoming collaborations and the garage where she shoots many of her TikTok performance videos (including this one with Kesha) in this Q&A with Young Hollywood.

2024 Tour Dates

North America

2/28 - Santa Ana, CA - - Constellation Room

3/1 - San Diego, CA - - House of Blues – Voodoo Room

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - - - Valley Bar

3/5 - Dallas, TX - - - - Club Dada

3/6 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

3/8 - Nashville, TN - - - Exit/In

3/9 - Atlanta, GA - - - - Aisle 5

3/10 - Charlotte, NC - - - Visulite

3/12 - Washington, DC - - DC9

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - - Brooklyn Bowl

3/15 - New York, NY - - - Racket NYC

3/16 - Boston, MA - - - - Brighton Music Hall

3/18 - Montreal, QC - - - Le Ministère

3/19 - Toronto, ON - - - Velvet Underground

3/21 - Columbus, OH - - The Basement

3/22 - Chicago, IL - - - - Subterranean

3/23 - Minneapolis, MN - - Amsterdam

3/26 - Denver, CO - - - - Larimer Lounge

3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

3/29 - Seattle, WA - - - - The Vera Project

3/30 - Vancouver, BC - - Fortune Sound Club

3/31 - Portland, OR - - - Holocene

4/2 - San Francisco, CA - - - Brick & Mortar

4/5 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Roxy

Europe/UK

4/22 - Zurich, Switzerland - - - Mascotte

4/24 - Milan, Italy - - - - Santeria Toscana 31

4/25 - Vienna, Austria - - Flex

4/28 - Warsaw, Poland - - Niebo

4/29 - Berlin, Germany - - Metropol

5/1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - - Pumpehuset

5/2 - Stockholm, Sweden - - - Fryshuset Klubben

5/5 - Oslo, Norway - - - Vulkan Arena

5/7 - Hamburg, Germany - - - KENT Club

5/8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

5/10 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

5/12 - London, UK - - - - Heaven

5/13 - Manchester, UK - - Club Academy

5/15 - Glasgow, UK - - - King Tuts's Wah Wah Hut

5/16 - Dublin, Ireland - - - Green Room

Photo Credit: Joseph Morrison