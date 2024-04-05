Nashville Songwriter Phillip Lammonds Takes Center Stage With His Debut Album 'Cowboy Things'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pushed out of his comfort zone by his long-term buddy Lee Brice after writing countless hits for other recording artists, renowned songwriter Phillip Lammonds finally entered the studio to make an album of his very own. Today, Lammonds released his debut LP, Cowboy Things, for the world to hear. “This album is everything I can’t write for radio,” Lammonds says with a laugh.

Choosing eleven heartfelt, plainspoken tracks from across his career, Lammonds shows off his well-established penchant for worldly wisdom and casual country-boy flair – boiling the big picture down to bite-sized chunks of unadorned truth and featuring his A-list group of friends. Along with Brice, Darius Rucker, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and even actor Bill Murray get involved, all helping showcase Lammonds’ unique spark in unfiltered style.

Fans can stream or purchase Cowboy Things today at this link, and for those wishing to hear some of these songs live, Lammonds will surely be picking a few of them during his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 3rd. Be sure to tune into wsmradio.com or 650 AM if you’re in the Nashville area.