Nas & Damian Marley Reunite for 10th Anniversary on 2020 Jamrock Cruise

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2020 sold out in record time, so the annual music charter is adding another 5-day voyage from Nov 30-Dec 5, 2020 to fill the demand. Now going on its 7th year, the immersive Jamaican reggae excursion helmed by GRAMMY-winning musician Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley will complete two back-to-back cruises on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas. Departing from Fort Lauderdale with day stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, Jamaica, each cruise will feature the same lineup and itinerary aboard the 4370-passenger vessel.

Today, WTJRC reveals an exciting glimpse of this year's artist lineup.

For the first time in almost a decade, rap icon Nas & reggae star Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley will perform their critically-acclaimed joint album Distant Relatives aboard the ship. 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of their genre-fusing, future-forward release that sent shock waves through music industry. In addition to this powerhouse collaboration, classic dancehall fans are in store for a rare performance from the legendary Shabba Ranks. The full lineup will be announced soon after.

Those initially waitlisted for 2020 can reserve a spot now on the newly added ship, which will set sail Nov 30-Dec 5 (right before the sold-out cruise from Dec 5-10). Then, the general on-sale date for the public is Tues. Feb 11, 2020.

Visit www.welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com for cabins and more information.

Last year, the genre's premier event was epic. 2019's lineup including powerful performances from the recently freed Buju Banton, GRAMMY-winning Jamaican phenom Koffee, reggae icon Stephen "Ragga" Marley and many more. 2020 will be nothing short of extraordinary.

WELCOME TO JAMROCK REGGAE CRUISE

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has become one of the most in-demand reggae gatherings in the world, selling out every year since its inception in 2014. Each year, fans spanning from over 25 countries converge for their love of reggae and Jamaican culture. From the hottest concerts and soundclashes to morning Nyabinghi meditations, the musical performances, entertainment, food, fitness and wellness activities all give cruise-goers a slice of Jamaica before they dock. Founder Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley has made it his mission for the cruise to embody the island's rich culture through and through.





