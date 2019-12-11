Names Without Numbers Release Lyric Video For New Single 'Firing Squad'

Names Without Numbers (Omaha, NE / Council Bluffs, IA) has dropped a lyric video for their new single "Firing Squad" off their second full-length album, 'Silos & Smokestacks' which will be released this Friday, December 13 on Indie Vision Music. Watch here.

The band also recently released a music video for their cover of Taylor Swift's "Style" - watch below!

The band took a long break between their debut in the early part of the last decade but fans should be stoked for the powerful and incredibly catchy follow up. On 'Silos & Smokestacks,' Names Without Numbers is everything you want a good rock band to sound like and then some.



