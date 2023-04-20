Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Nadine Khouri Announces UK Tour For Spring 2023

Nadine Khouri Announces UK Tour For Spring 2023

Khouri's new single will be released on May 16.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Ahead of the release of a new single "Song Of A Caged Bird" (coming 16 May) - NADINE KHOURI - has announced plans for a UK tour this Spring.

Bringing her entrancing sound to venues in Liverpool, Sheffield, Corsham and London across May and June, the full list of dates are detailed below.

NADINE KHOURI UK TOUR 2023

MAY
31 LIVERPOOL Leaf

JUNE
8 SHEFFIELD Café #9
10 CORSHAM Pound Arts
14 LONDON Paper Dress Vintage

Tickets available here.

The tour will follow the release of a stunning new single from the critically acclaimed musician and songwriter: "Song Of A Caged Bird".

Teasing the single with an exclusive live version of the track recorded for Rough Trade Transmissions at Karma Studios, London, you can watch it here and now: https://youtu.be/egCANhuqXdg

Originally penned as a lament on surveillance capitalism, "Song of a Caged Bird" took on new meaning for Khouri during the pandemic when the world outside fell away, replaced by a miasma of ceaseless 1s and 0s. Over walking-pace percussion and spaciously layered Mellotron and guitar, Khouri dreams beyond the digital walls, into an exploration of true freedom; the song becomes a conversation with a universe of possibilities - all the lives we could live, the songs we could sing, if we knew no one was watching.

The forthcoming single will be accompanied by a hand-drawn animation by Marseille-based illustrator Aude Nasr.

Currently based between London and Marseille, Nadine Khouri is influenced by dream-pop, film soundtracks and poetry with a sound that has been described as "music born of perennial outsider-status."

Discovered by legendary producer John Parish (PJ Harvey) thanks to her singular voice, Khouri was invited to sing on his track "Baby's Coming" and subsequently recorded her debut album with the producer in his hometown of Bristol.

Self-released in 2017, 'The Salted Air' cemented Khouri's one-to-watch status. Hailed by Mojo as "a thing of dark possessed beauty" in a four-star review, the record was also celebrated by Q Magazine's Critics Choice and selected as one of Rough Trade's Albums of the Year.

Her latest album 'Another Life' landed at the end of last year, released on French label Talitres. Extending her collaborative partnership with Parish, the pair recorded the LP together between London and Paris.

Pulling from echoes of blues, soul and '70s Laurel Canyon folk set to sparse drum machines, the record found Khouri taking on new sonic depths. With her warm, inviting alto at the forefront of each song, 'Another Life' saw the artist uncertain of her place in the world but making music that has never felt more assured or precise. The album's black and white cover art was also shot by acclaimed music photographer Steve Gullick (Nirvana, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy) in Marseille.

Attracting acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Clash, Under The Radar, The Line of Best Fit, Brooklyn Vegan and more, Paste Magazine praised Khouri's "gorgeously deep and velvet-lined voice" dubbing the record as "an album for breathing". In an 8/10 star review, UNCUT also commended 'Another Life' as "nine songs whose natural grace and restraint doesn't preclude intimacy. Khouri has a terrific voice, its hushed, bluesy tones recalling Cat Power."

Credit: Steve Gullick ||



EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY Announced At Kings Theatre, October 5 Photo
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY Announced At Kings Theatre, October 5
Post-rock band Explosions in the Sky will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The End Tour will be the band's first lives shows since 2020. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10am ET,
LOVE AND ROCKETS Announced At Kings Theatre, June 9 Photo
LOVE AND ROCKETS Announced At Kings Theatre, June 9
English rock band Love And Rockets will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, June 9, 2023 with special guest Vinsantos.
Beatles Historian Ken Womack Pens Official Imagine Essay For 2023 Library Of Congress Photo
Beatles Historian Ken Womack Pens Official 'Imagine' Essay For 2023 Library Of Congress
Monmouth University Professor of English and Popular Music Kenneth Womack, a Beatles author and historian, has been personally invited by the United States Library of Congress to provide the essay for one of 2023's new items in the National Recording Registry, John Lennon's recording of 'Imagine.'
Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour Photo
Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour
Laufey’s penchant for jazz has seen her achieve huge success since the release of her debut single, ‘Street by Street’ in 2020. The Icelandic-Chinese artist regularly sells out shows around the world, including concert halls that have previously hosted the likes of Björk and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

From This Author - Michael Major


Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This JuneLaufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This June
April 19, 2023

Laufey’s penchant for jazz has seen her achieve huge success since the release of her debut single, ‘Street by Street’ in 2020. The Icelandic-Chinese artist regularly sells out shows around the world, including concert halls that have previously hosted the likes of Björk and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.
Cloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic BoomCloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic Boom
April 19, 2023

Formed in 2002, Cloudland Canyon has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Fin Eaves, Lie In Light, and An Arabesque. Their recent releases have been produced by Sonic Boom from Spacemen 3/Spectrum. With each release, Uhlhorn has pushed the envelope of experimental pop music.
Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+
April 19, 2023

Starring in LITTLE WING are Brian Cox (“Succession”) as Jaan, the pigeon racer; Kelly Reilly (YELLOWSTONE, “Here,” “A Haunting in Venice”) as Maddie, Kaitlyn’s mom; Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) as Kaitlyn; and Che Tafari (“Me Time”) as Adam, Kaitlyn’s classmate and friend.
Setting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP ReleaseSetting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP Release
April 19, 2023

With the newest, most comprehensive body of work yet on the horizon, Setting Sun is ready to re-introduce themselves. In the band's current iteration, alongside Levitt are long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums) and John Burdick (bass/vocals).
Vanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music ClassicalVanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music Classical
April 19, 2023

Vanessa Wagner taps into her love of contemporary minimalist music in her Classical Session. Wagner’s program begins with Lullaby by Bryce Dessner, guitarist with the band The National and an acclaimed composer. Wagner also performs two pieces by Philip Glass—“Dead Things,” from Glass’ soundtrack to The Hours, and the Etude No. 12.
share