Nadine Khouri Announces UK Tour For Spring 2023

Ahead of the release of a new single "Song Of A Caged Bird" (coming 16 May) - NADINE KHOURI - has announced plans for a UK tour this Spring.

Bringing her entrancing sound to venues in Liverpool, Sheffield, Corsham and London across May and June, the full list of dates are detailed below.

NADINE KHOURI UK TOUR 2023

MAY

31 LIVERPOOL Leaf

JUNE

8 SHEFFIELD Café #9

10 CORSHAM Pound Arts

14 LONDON Paper Dress Vintage

Tickets available here.

The tour will follow the release of a stunning new single from the critically acclaimed musician and songwriter: "Song Of A Caged Bird".

Teasing the single with an exclusive live version of the track recorded for Rough Trade Transmissions at Karma Studios, London, you can watch it here and now: https://youtu.be/egCANhuqXdg

Originally penned as a lament on surveillance capitalism, "Song of a Caged Bird" took on new meaning for Khouri during the pandemic when the world outside fell away, replaced by a miasma of ceaseless 1s and 0s. Over walking-pace percussion and spaciously layered Mellotron and guitar, Khouri dreams beyond the digital walls, into an exploration of true freedom; the song becomes a conversation with a universe of possibilities - all the lives we could live, the songs we could sing, if we knew no one was watching.

The forthcoming single will be accompanied by a hand-drawn animation by Marseille-based illustrator Aude Nasr.

Currently based between London and Marseille, Nadine Khouri is influenced by dream-pop, film soundtracks and poetry with a sound that has been described as "music born of perennial outsider-status."

Discovered by legendary producer John Parish (PJ Harvey) thanks to her singular voice, Khouri was invited to sing on his track "Baby's Coming" and subsequently recorded her debut album with the producer in his hometown of Bristol.

Self-released in 2017, 'The Salted Air' cemented Khouri's one-to-watch status. Hailed by Mojo as "a thing of dark possessed beauty" in a four-star review, the record was also celebrated by Q Magazine's Critics Choice and selected as one of Rough Trade's Albums of the Year.

Her latest album 'Another Life' landed at the end of last year, released on French label Talitres. Extending her collaborative partnership with Parish, the pair recorded the LP together between London and Paris.

Pulling from echoes of blues, soul and '70s Laurel Canyon folk set to sparse drum machines, the record found Khouri taking on new sonic depths. With her warm, inviting alto at the forefront of each song, 'Another Life' saw the artist uncertain of her place in the world but making music that has never felt more assured or precise. The album's black and white cover art was also shot by acclaimed music photographer Steve Gullick (Nirvana, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy) in Marseille.

Attracting acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Clash, Under The Radar, The Line of Best Fit, Brooklyn Vegan and more, Paste Magazine praised Khouri's "gorgeously deep and velvet-lined voice" dubbing the record as "an album for breathing". In an 8/10 star review, UNCUT also commended 'Another Life' as "nine songs whose natural grace and restraint doesn't preclude intimacy. Khouri has a terrific voice, its hushed, bluesy tones recalling Cat Power."

