NOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La Nena

The single is out on April 26, 2023 and will be part of an EP that will lead to Novalima's new album La Danza.

The pioneering Afro-Peruvian sound system NOVALIMA celebrates their 20th anniversary starting with a new single "El Tiempo" featuring the acclaimed Brazilian singer-songwriter Dom La Nena.

The single is out on April 26, 2023 and will be part of an EP that will lead to Novalima's new album La Danza (forthcoming on Six Degrees Records). Along with the new record, the Latin GRAMMY nominees have announced their highly anticipated international tour.

"El Tiempo" is influenced by an African groove and features vocals from the composer, cellist, and singer Dom La Nena. Known as the one-half of the duo Birds On A Wire, the multi-talented Dom La Nena has also had a renowned solo career. With her eclectic, multi-lingual style that's hard to define but easy to like, she has performed with the likes of Jane Birkin, Jeanne Moreau, Marcelo Camelo (from Brazilian band Los Hermanos), Piers Faccini and today with Novalima.

The band states, "the lyrics are inspired by the limited time we have on earth as human beings and awareness of how we should spend it before time's up. The lyrics were initially planned for male vocals, but Dom did a marvelous job singing the melody according to her pitch and magnificent sweet voice." The results are mesmerizing and a great taste of what's to come from Novalima.

Novalima has seen worldwide critical acclaim from mainstream outlets like NPR, UK's The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, La Presse, Metro, Billboard - to name a few. And garnered critical accolades nationally from KCRW who heralded Novalima as "One of our favorite finds over the past decade" and Time Out New York proclaiming "[they are] a sweat-inducing live experience that only gets hotter as the night goes on." They have delivered legendary performances around the world at festivals including Roskilde, WOMAD, NYC Central Park, Montreal Jazz Festival and Chicago's Millennium Park, earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album, and were featured in cult filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's hit Mexploitation movie Machete.

The band is honored to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a new album and current tour and enthusiastically states, "We've been aiming to export Peruvian culture through our music over the past 20 years, and so far we've been blessed by playing all over the world and meeting new great artists, who've somehow inspired our growth in music and our own artistic evolution. We are proud to be able to still be on the road with our family: our amazing live band, and this year we plan to take over new audiences to spread even more our music to younger crowds through our live concerts, which will be an exhilarating dance experience."

Over the last 20 years Novalima has achieved a lifetime of success and are still only getting started!

Pre-save and order "El Tiempo": https://novalima.lnk.to/eltiempo



