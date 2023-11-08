NOCUI Drops New EP 'Starlight Delight'

Berlin-based producer, composer and sound designer NOCUI announces his Starlight Delight EP, featuring new track ‘We Are The People' plus singles ‘Starlight Delight' and ‘Higher Energy'. EP lands 8th November on all platforms via Shapeless Culture.



Showcasing the culmination of years of research, musical exploration, and a multitude of production experiments, Starlight Delight is NOCUI arriving at his sonic home in the warmth of house-leaning productions.



This is none more succinctly realised than on new track ‘We Are The People', which is hands-in-air dancefloor gear at its finest, a sprinkle of spacey disco spice across the meticulous production helps to take it to truly transcendent places, but like the lyric says, this belter ‘is all about house music' at the end of the day. So much so that even sea creatures can't resist its addictive allure, as they rave on a neon-drenched beach in the track's vibrant visualiser, featuring collaborative artwork with Japanese graphic designer, Okuyama Taiki.



Delivered with a uniquely distinctive production personality and artistic vision, the EP highlights NOCUI's expansive musicianship and on title track ‘Starlight Delight', we are transported to a carefree disco-acid wonderland, where pianos loop, 303 bubbles and saxes swirl through a captivating sonic spacescape. As the vocal invites us to ‘dance tonight.. forget about all your problems', the track delivers spades of late summer escapism like the joyful abandon of a Pikes pool party, margarita in hand.



On ‘Higher Energy' NOCUI dives into Patrick Cowley territory with a deliciously pumpy slice of italo-flavoured Hi-NRG. Arpeggiated synths, rising strings and driving beats touch on a range of influences from 80s Japanese records to Italo and classic house. The track sets the gold standard for this multifaceted artist's ever evolving style and talent for a flawlessly delivered dancefloor moment.



NOCUI says:



“The Starlight Delight EP represents a momentous milestone in my musical journey, encapsulating the culmination of years of unwavering dedication, extensive musical exploration, and countless creative experiments in production. Within the carefully curated selection of tracks that make up this project, I am proud to unveil a sound that is uniquely my own—a sonic identity that exudes the inviting warmth and groove of house music.



These tracks are not just compositions; they are a manifestation of a distinct production personality and a vivid artistic vision that sets them apart in the vast musical landscape. With each note and rhythm, I aim to not only showcase my evolving musicianship but also underline my commitment to meticulous details and innovative arrangements. Every element has been carefully crafted to weave together into a captivating tapestry of sound, one that promises to enchant the dance floor and immerse listeners in my distinctive dance music aesthetics.



As the beats pulsate and melodies soar, this EP invites you on a journey through my musical evolution—a journey where passion, dedication, and creativity converge to create an irresistible selection of tracks that celebrate the magic of music and the boundless possibilities of sonic exploration””



Italian born musician and producer and Shapeless Culture founder Leonardo Di Fiore, better known as NOCUI, has garnered a solid reputation for meticulous sound-work, absorbing rhythms, seductive and memorable club music that spans a breadth of influences from 00s house to Mediterranean and Latin references.



<a href="https://nocui.bandcamp.com/album/starlight-delight-ep">Starlight Delight EP by NOCUI</a>