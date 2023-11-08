NOCUI Drops New EP 'Starlight Delight'

The EP features new track ‘We Are The People' plus singles ‘Starlight Delight' and ‘Higher Energy'.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

NOCUI Drops New EP 'Starlight Delight'

Berlin-based producer, composer and sound designer NOCUI announces his Starlight Delight EP, featuring new track ‘We Are The People' plus singles ‘Starlight Delight' and ‘Higher Energy'. EP lands 8th November on all platforms via Shapeless Culture. 

Showcasing the culmination of years of research, musical exploration, and a multitude of production experiments, Starlight Delight is NOCUI arriving at his sonic home in the warmth of house-leaning productions. 

This is none more succinctly realised than on new track ‘We Are The People', which is hands-in-air dancefloor gear at its finest, a sprinkle of spacey disco spice across the meticulous production helps to take it to truly transcendent places, but like the lyric says, this belter ‘is all about house music' at the end of the day. So much so that even sea creatures can't resist its addictive allure, as they rave on a neon-drenched beach in the track's vibrant visualiser, featuring collaborative artwork with Japanese graphic designer, Okuyama Taiki.

Delivered with a uniquely distinctive production personality and artistic vision, the EP highlights NOCUI's expansive musicianship and on title track ‘Starlight Delight', we are transported to a carefree disco-acid wonderland, where pianos loop, 303 bubbles and saxes swirl through a captivating sonic spacescape. As the vocal invites us to ‘dance tonight.. forget about all your problems', the track delivers spades of late summer escapism like the joyful abandon of a Pikes pool party, margarita in hand. 

On ‘Higher Energy' NOCUI dives into Patrick Cowley territory with a deliciously pumpy slice of italo-flavoured Hi-NRG. Arpeggiated synths, rising strings and driving beats touch on a range of influences from 80s Japanese records to Italo and classic house. The track sets the gold standard for this multifaceted artist's ever evolving style and talent for a flawlessly delivered dancefloor moment. 

NOCUI says:

“The Starlight Delight EP represents a momentous milestone in my musical journey, encapsulating the culmination of years of unwavering dedication, extensive musical exploration, and countless creative experiments in production. Within the carefully curated selection of tracks that make up this project, I am proud to unveil a sound that is uniquely my own—a sonic identity that exudes the inviting warmth and groove of house music.

These tracks are not just compositions; they are a manifestation of a distinct production personality and a vivid artistic vision that sets them apart in the vast musical landscape. With each note and rhythm, I aim to not only showcase my evolving musicianship but also underline my commitment to meticulous details and innovative arrangements. Every element has been carefully crafted to weave together into a captivating tapestry of sound, one that promises to enchant the dance floor and immerse listeners in my distinctive dance music aesthetics.

As the beats pulsate and melodies soar, this EP invites you on a journey through my musical evolution—a journey where passion, dedication, and creativity converge to create an irresistible selection of tracks that celebrate the magic of music and the boundless possibilities of sonic exploration””

Italian born musician and producer and Shapeless Culture founder Leonardo Di Fiore, better known as NOCUI, has garnered a solid reputation for meticulous sound-work, absorbing rhythms, seductive and memorable club music that spans a breadth of influences from 00s house to Mediterranean and Latin references. 






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
WhoMadeWho Announces Upcoming Global Live Tour Photo
WhoMadeWho Announces Upcoming Global Live Tour

The concert will feature a brand-new mesmerizing stage design crafted in collaboration with the worldwide renowned architecture group BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), cutting-edge visuals brought to life by flora&faunavisions, EyeMix Studio, and Christopher Mulligan, and, of course, all of the signature sounds that have defined WhoMadeWho.

2
JHart to Release Debut EP The Wishing, The Waiting, The Longing Photo
JHart to Release Debut EP 'The Wishing, The Waiting, The Longing'

Chances are that you’re already well acquainted with the sounds crafted by the Essex-born singer, songwriter and global producer JHart. He’s co-written a string of hits with global superstars including Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Charlie Puth and Usher, to name a few.

3
Iridesense Releases New Election Day 2023 Single: Take Some Action Photo
Iridesense Releases New Election Day 2023 Single: 'Take Some Action'

Iridesense releases their new single 'Take Some Action' on Election Day 2023. The song encourages listeners to make changes and take action in their lives. Don't miss Iridesense live at Nostalgia in Bethpage, NY.

4
The Miserable Rich Announce Return With New Album Overcome Photo
The Miserable Rich Announce Return With New Album 'Overcome'

Announcing their first studio album in 13 years - THE MISERABLE RICH - are pleased to confirm the release of ‘Overcome' for release. A welcome return for the Brighton string-led indie collective, the band lead the release with the soaring new single “Crows”, which is streaming everywhere now (7 November).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
WICKED
CHICAGO