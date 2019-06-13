NMPA SONGS Foundation Announces Partnership With She Is The Music

The NMPA SONGS (Supporting Our Next Generation Of Songwriters) Foundation has announced a new partnership with She Is The Music (SITM), a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women working in music - songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals.



SONGS is providing a donation of $100,000 to She Is The Music to be spread over four years in $25,000 installments. The announcement was made yesterday at NMPA's Annual Meeting in New York City with SITM Committee Members Carianne Marshall and Ann Mincieli accepting the donation.



"She Is The Music founder Alicia Keys unveiled her pioneering new platform to promote female songwriters, producers, engineers and more at our annual meeting last year, so it was fitting that we announced our partnership on the same stage yesterday," said David Israelite, President of the NMPA SONGS Foundation. "This $100,000 donation is critical in order to grow in-studio professional mentoring programs as well as other opportunities for women and we couldn't be happier to be involved in this growing movement."



SONGS Board member and Founder and CEO of Reservoir Golnar Khosrowshahi added, "She Is the Music is confronting the problems of underrepresentation and inclusion head on. I was proud to join the NMPA SONGS Foundation when it was founded four years ago, and I'm excited to continue its mission by partnering with She Is the Music."



About She Is The Music: As an umbrella nonprofit, She Is The Music provides resources and support for female-focused initiatives that are working to create meaningful change - both through their own programs as well as external efforts around the world. Programs include an all-female songwriting series, an industry database of women creators and mentorship programs, to name a few. Their initiatives serve women in the industry today while fostering the development of future generations. A first-of-its-kind collaboration spanning the music industry, SITM is powered by creators, publishers, record labels, talent agencies, industry groups, media companies, streaming services, and more.



About the NMPA SONGS Foundation: Launched in 2015, the NMPA S.O.N.G.S. (Supporting Our Next Generation Of Songwriters) Foundation supports songwriters through funding educational programs, direct financial assistance and services, and through partnerships with like-minded institutions and organizations to enhance opportunities for music creators. The Foundation has provided over $100,000 in grants and scholarships to universities including Belmont and MTSU, among other endowments and partnerships. The Foundation board includes Steven Tyler, Jewel, Kara DioGuardi, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Lee Thomas Miller, David Israelite, Charlotte Sellmyer and Danielle Aguirre.





