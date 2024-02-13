NCT's Ten Releases Self-Titled Solo Mini Album

NCT's TEN releases his first ever solo mini album. The highly anticipated self-titled EP features six sonically colorful English-language songs which showcase him as a captivating performer.

The new dance pop single “Nightwalker” is the first track on the EP. It combines a rhythmic and addictive beat with subtle bass and guitar riffs. The lyrics portray the act of being irresistibly drawn to an alluring presence and perfectly pair with the sound. TEN's unique and charming falsetto, along with the chorus' powerful synth bass further heighten the tension of the song.

Elsewhere on the EP, the second track “Water” is a Latin pop dance song that stylishly recreates the sounds of the early 2000s. The lyrics express a desire for someone with a deadly charm, metaphorically likened to water. Blended with TEN's mature vocals, it seamlessly creates a captivating atmosphere. “Dangerous” brings a pop punk genre into the mix by combining a groovy synth bass, funky guitar, and TEN's playful vocals. The hip-hop track “ON TEN” is infused with a powerful bass and upbeat synth sounds.

The song is an ode to the self-confidence and bold aspirations for oneself and their friend group. TEN's diverse and distinctive vocal charm shines throughout. “Shadow” soon follows, with its poignant monologue eloquently expressing the story of longing for a former lover and reminiscing on the memories.

The artist's emotional vocal intensity leaves a strong impressing and adds depth to the narrative. The EP concludes with the medium-tempo pop song “Lie With You” which features a nostalgic and dreamy guitar solo. The romantic tune conveys the whispered words of adoration exchanged between lovers.

Not only has TEN demonstrated his talent and creative range as a part of NCT and WayV, but also with previous solo singles such as “Birthday,” “Paint Me Naked,” “New Heroes,” and “夢中夢 (Dream In A Dream).”

ABOUT NCT:

NCT is the abbreviation of ‘Neo Culture Technology.' Based on new cultural technology, the group showcases a new concept centered on elements of openness and expandability. Under the brand NCT, various sub-groups such as NCT127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U engage in global activities separately and together. Especially through the collaborative sub-group NCT U, they consistently showcase a variety of member combinations and musical styles, bringing novelty to the fans.

After debuting in 2016 with "The 7th Sense" and "WITHOUT YOU," NCT has consistently made global hits with each release, including songs like "Baggy Jeans," "Golden Age," "RESONANCE," "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)," and more. With their unique music and distinctive performances, NCT has created their own musical world. As a result, their second, third, and fourth albums have all ranked on the Billboard 200 chart, attaining worldwide popularity.

Furthermore, the first stadium scale offline concert 'NCT NATION' was held five times in Korea and Japan in August and September 2023. Each sub-group, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U, showcased unique stages, both individually and collectively, garnering an explosive response from the audience. In particular, the four concerts held in Japan were all sold out, attracting a total of 220,000 spectators, vividly demonstrating the formidable power of NCT.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment