Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mychelle Unveils New Single 'Hurts'

Mychelle Unveils New Single 'Hurts'

"Hurts" is the second single lifted from the UK soul-R&B singer songwriter's upcoming third EP.

Feb. 13, 2023  

R&B/Soul singer, songwriter, and guitarist Mychelle - who possesses "a voice that makes everything around her sound coincidental" [The FADER] - releases sentimental new single and accompanying visual for "Hurts" available to stream and watch now on all digital platforms via Jorja Smith's indie label FAMM.

"Hurts" is the second single lifted from the UK soul-R&B singer songwriter's upcoming third EP and is an emotionally downcast track about a love gone sour and the realization that the time has come to part ways. Acknowledging that the relationship is at the point of no return, Mychelle sings, "There's still parts of us that I love but it's obvious that we can't carry on".

Produced alongside Hugo M. Hardy (Poppy Ajudha, tinyumbrellas, David Gray, Sfven), "Hurts" sees Mychelle engaging more closely with her indie, folk and alternative influences. In a vein similar to Corinne Bailey Rae, Lianne La Havas, Michael Kiwanuka and Sade's rootsier offerings. Though, long-term supporters of Mychelle's music will know she's sonically traveled this path before with tracks like "Pressure" and "Younger Self."

Speaking on the song's creative process, Mychelle said: "This song came together during my first session with Hugo. I really enjoyed working with him as he was able to draw out the indie sounds that I like. Having played guitar and been a busker for years, I've always enjoyed mixing the guitar vibes of folk and indie music with soul and R&B".

The accompanying visual was directed by Thea Gajic (Stormzy, Jords, A2) who also helmed the video for "Tightrope." Taking cues from their previous work together, "Hurts" once again sees Mychelle undertake a secondary role as Abi Corbett and Kieran Taylor-Ford take the lead as the video's protagonists showing the various stages of a break-up in a fly on the wall-esque fashion.

Speaking on the video's conceptual direction, Mychelle said: "The music video is my second collaboration with Thea Gaji. After seeing how amazing the 'Tightrope' video turned out, I was very keen to work with her again. We used actors instead of me being the lead. I think this was the way to go as they have the ability to convey the emotions of the song much better than I probably could.".

"Hurts" arrives on the heels of her sophomore EP Someone Who Knows featuring standout track "Forbidden Fruit" feat. FAMM label mate ENNY. The EP was released back in May to rave reviews and praise from NME, CRACK Magazine, Hypebeast, DUMMY, MTV UK, TRENCH, Rated R&B while also scoring platitudes from BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM and Apple Music where she was spotlighted as an 'Ascending Artist'.

Elsewhere, Mychelle has made considerable strides, building her pedigree as an in-demand live and touring act. Across the summer of last year, she completed a number of well-received supporting gigs with Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and George Ezra while also dazzling the festival circuit at Boardmasters, Into The Great Wild and Montreux Jazz Festival where she received a standing ovation and two encores consequently ensued.

Mychelle is part of FAMM is a management company and label which independently releases music from award-winning recording artist Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre, and ENNY.



Billy Strings Confirms Summer Headline Tour Photo
Billy Strings Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Billy Strings will extend his 2023 headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed shows at Norfolk’s Chartway Arena, Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights), Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point (two nights), Knoxville’s Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater (two nights) among others.
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINees KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, Killer Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'
KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'. Listen to the full album, watch the music video, and more!
GUILT Release Their Debut Single Swerve Photo
GUILT Release Their Debut Single 'Swerve'
A band dancing between Brighton and Bristol, GUILT have released their debut single ‘Swerve’ independently, and is making its radio debut tonight on BBC Radio 1’s Introducing Rock with Alyx Holcombe. The quad features three members of Exeter deathcore group, Drifted, Harry Davies, Jay Tidmarsh-Watts, and Ben Hampshire, alongside Forrest Daley.
Perris Records Reissues Roxx Gang The Voodoo You Love with Bonus Track Photo
Perris Records Reissues Roxx Gang 'The Voodoo You Love' with Bonus Track
This CD leaned the band back toward it’s original blues-rock roots that were hinted at on songs like “Ball-N-Chain,” “Red Rose” and “Fastest Gun In Town” on “Thing You’ve Never Done Before.” “The Voodoo You Love” received great reviews, Radio And Records said, “Roxx Gang are Florida’s premier hard rock band.

From This Author - Michael Major


OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in MarchOPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
February 13, 2023

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.
Jon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining TourJon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining Tour
February 13, 2023

Langston will bring “Howdy Howdy Howdy” and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Langston will play for fans in markets across the country including Charlotte, NC and Birmingham, AL through June. Tickets for the LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now.
Toronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & MoreToronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & More
February 13, 2023

After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby, for its 21st Anniversary! The festival, which features a change of neighborhood this year to Kensington Market, will showcase some of the most talented blues and roots acts performing over the course of two nights.
Ali Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou SangaréAli Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou Sangaré
February 13, 2023

Voyageur, the new album from the legendary African guitarist and singer Ali Farka Touré, is out next month on World Circuit Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record World Circuit is debuting the new track “Cherie” featuring acclaimed Malian diva and longtime friend of Touré’s Oumou Sangaré.
Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in NovemberSebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in November
February 13, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with 10 performances. Dubbed by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” the stand-up, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author will perform at the Event Center with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City, offering guests a chance to laugh the night away.
share