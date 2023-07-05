My Ugly Clementine Release New Song 'Would Do It Again'

The Vienna-based group, My Ugly Clementine have released a new song “Would Do It Again” from their forthcoming album, The Good Life, which is set to be released August 11 via BMG.

With "Would Do It Again," the band presents a new musical face. An ode to self-acceptance and trusting in one's own decisions, the song is an indie rock song with slacker vibes. Both sonically and thematically, it's the perfect soundtrack for a spontaneous road trip without a plan or destination. My Ugly Clementine hit the nail on the head with one thing: true freedom lies in avoiding constant overthinking of our decisions.

"Is the path I'm taking the right one? Should I have done this or that differently?"

These are questions we all regularly ask ourselves. Even a career like the one My Ugly Clementine have built over the past years doesn't seem to protect them from such self-doubt. However, it's crucial to break free from them. And that's exactly what My Ugly Clementine do with their new single.

In the chorus the band sings "I know that I would do it again - I know - I would do it - I would do it", encouraging all of us to do the same.

Following the album's release, My Ugly Clementine will embark on a European tour in the fall. Adding to the anticipation, their latest single, "Would Do It Again," will undoubtedly be a standout addition to their setlist, promising an exhilarating experience for all in attendance.

The group comprises three visionaries from Vienna’s thriving music scene – Sophie Lindinger, Mira Lu Kovacs, and Nastasja Ronck. Whereas Lindinger is also part of the acclaimed pop duo Leyya (w/ Marco Kleebauer), guitarist Mira Lu Kovacs is a successful solo musician and songwriter, selling out venues in Austria and abroad, while Ronck also plays with Austrian indie heavy-weights Sharktank.

After the 2020 release of My Ugly Clementine’s debut album Vitamin C, they have not only performed at various renowned festivals across Europe including Primavera Sound (Barcelona), Reeperbahn Festival (Hamburg), and Eurosonic (Groningen), but they also won the prestigious Impala Album of the Year Award. More recently, My Ugly Clementine opened as Special Guests during Parcels’ European Tour 2022.