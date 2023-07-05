My Ugly Clementine Release New Song 'Would Do It Again'

Their new album is set to be released August 11 via BMG. 

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

My Ugly Clementine Release New Song 'Would Do It Again'

The Vienna-based group, My Ugly Clementine have released a new song “Would Do It Again” from their forthcoming album, The Good Life, which is set to be released August 11 via BMG. 

With "Would Do It Again," the band presents a new musical face. An ode to self-acceptance and trusting in one's own decisions, the song is an indie rock song with slacker vibes. Both sonically and thematically, it's the perfect soundtrack for a spontaneous road trip without a plan or destination. My Ugly Clementine hit the nail on the head with one thing: true freedom lies in avoiding constant overthinking of our decisions.

"Is the path I'm taking the right one? Should I have done this or that differently?" 
These are questions we all regularly ask ourselves. Even a career like the one My Ugly Clementine have built over the past years doesn't seem to protect them from such self-doubt. However, it's crucial to break free from them. And that's exactly what My Ugly Clementine do with their new single.

In the chorus the band sings "I know that I would do it again - I know - I would do it - I would do it", encouraging all of us to do the same.

Following the album's release, My Ugly Clementine will embark on a European tour in the fall. Adding to the anticipation, their latest single, "Would Do It Again," will undoubtedly be a standout addition to their setlist, promising an exhilarating experience for all in attendance.

The group comprises three visionaries from Vienna’s thriving music scene – Sophie Lindinger, Mira Lu Kovacs, and Nastasja Ronck. Whereas Lindinger is also part of the acclaimed pop duo Leyya (w/ Marco Kleebauer), guitarist Mira Lu Kovacs is a successful solo musician and songwriter, selling out venues in Austria and abroad, while Ronck also plays with Austrian indie heavy-weights Sharktank.

After the 2020 release of My Ugly Clementine’s debut album Vitamin C, they have not only performed at various renowned festivals across Europe including Primavera Sound (Barcelona), Reeperbahn Festival (Hamburg), and Eurosonic (Groningen), but they also won the prestigious Impala Album of the Year Award. More recently, My Ugly Clementine opened as Special Guests during Parcels’ European Tour 2022.

Credit: Mala Kolumna



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Shoegaze Duo CURLING Announces No Guitar LP Photo
Shoegaze Duo CURLING Announces 'No Guitar' LP

The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) are thrilled to unveil their high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir” alongside an official video created by Cyote and Jeff Liu.

2
Andrew X Releases New Single Where Are You Now Photo
Andrew X Releases New Single 'Where Are You Now'

Andrew X recently announced his new album Driving At Sunset. Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color.

3
Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track Head to the Sky Photo
Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track 'Head to the Sky'

Joy Anonymous, the London dance music group ascending to new heights, have released their new track “Head To The Sky,” a beautifully crafted summer smash that is emblematic of the collective euphoria of a Joy Anonymous live set. The track was premiered by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record.

4
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP Poppa Zesque Photo
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP 'Poppa Zesque'

Poppa Zesque follows a temperature-raising run of singles for Phantasy Sound, beginning with sophisticated club filth of ‘According To Jacqueline’, through to the sleeper house hit ‘Do You Want To Take Me Home?”, and most recently, ‘You’, remixed by Phantasy’s own Erol Alkan and immediately championed by LSDXOXO.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US