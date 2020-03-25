My Missing Half Unleash New Single, 'Make It Quick'

With the release of their new LP, Ceaseless Decay, drawing ever closer, Massachusetts melodic death metal outfit My Missing Half are gearing up to make 2020 their most explosive year yet. After teasing fans with the music video premiere of "Before Waves and Rocks Catch Me" at Revolver Magazine in 2019, the boys have released the upcoming record's next single, "Make It Quick," alongside a documentary-inspired music video.

Listen below!

Like "Before Waves and Rocks Catch Me" did prior, "Make It Quick" showcases My Missing Half at the most conceptually and technically cohesive point yet. My Missing Half's mind-melting musicianship is extenuated moreso than ever before due in part to "Make It Quick" incorporating an arguably anthemic sense of ambiance to the outfit's tried and true sound. For the track's entire runtime guitarists Nick Petrino (guitar for Dee Snider's live band) and Bijan Hennessey trade mind-melting, cascading riffs and leads alongside the dizzyingly dynamic drumming of Erik Matthews and Bijan's visceral vocal performance. If anything, this stylistic evolution is indicative of My Missing Half approaching a watershed moment in their artistic journey. The music video for "Make It Quick" similarly depicts My Missing Half in a novel, new light, forgoing the usually clichés of stereotypical metal aesthetics and opting for a documentarian-like and up-close look at the band on the road.

"We stitched this video together because we thought it would be cool to show that we're actual humans who do things other than rock out in empty, spooky warehouses," says My Missing Half. "We're really stoked about how this came out, and plan on releasing a lot more documentary/compilation style videos very soon. Wander with us through the before time, in the wonderful days when band members could lick each other's faces without ever having to worry."





