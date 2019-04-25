Muzik Founder Jason Hardi Enlists Cardi B & Offset For 'Culture & Technology'Â Brilliant Minds Panel

As reported exclusively today by Billboard, technology company MUZIK® will join other global business executives, innovators and thought leaders at the Brilliant Minds Conference on June 13-15 in Stockholm, Sweden. Founder Jason Hardi, and MUZIK Ambassadors Offset and Cardi B, are scheduled to speak on what promises to be one of the symposium's most sought-after panels, Where Culture meets Technology, covering the convergence and showcasing the impact that hardware, software and new innovations are having on today's society.

Hardi, who has attended the conference in prior years, stated, "Brilliant Minds offers the perfect platform to showcase MUZIK to the global leaders and innovators of our time. It's a forum where culture, technology and entertainment unite, and aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the world in new and impactful ways. I'm excited to participate as a speaker for the first time alongside Cardi B and Offset."

Offset added, "I'm excited to represent MUZIK at Brilliant Minds. Jason built a game-changing product that represents the convergence of music and technology. These days, I'm looking out for my family and building a legacy. I couldn't think of a better company to be a part of."

"I was on Twitter and Instagram before I started rapping. I was using my social media to build a business. I'm now a mother first, shaping the future for my daughter. I'm getting into the game of investing and creating products that will empower people. That's what MUZIK represents." shared Cardi B.

They are in very good company, to say the least.

?President Barack Obama serves as opening speaker. Other A-list speakers include Academy® Award winner Forest Whitaker, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, Snap founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, and Academy® Award winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Participants from Uber, Vogue, YouTube, Twitter, Google, Spotify, Alphabet, Harvard University, Basel Art Fair, Maker Studios, and Charity Water will be in attendance.





