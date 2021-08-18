Mutoid Man Unveil New Bassist, Announce Psycho Las Vegas Appearance

Mutoid Man have announced a permanent new bass player: as speculated, the power trio - also featuring Stephen Brodsky and Ben Koller - will be rounded out by Jeff Matz (High On Fire). Having amicably parted ways with previous bassist Nick Cageao in 2019, Mutoid Man are thrilled to unveil Matz as their new member. Vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky comments, "Countless times we've asked ourselves 'What would High On Fire do?' while writing music over the years - now we can go straight to the source! Getting to know Jeff has been a real treat, and his devotion to music is nothing short of astounding. We're pumped for the next chapter of Mutoid Man now having Jeff on board with his unparalleled 4-stringed Thunderclapping fury!" Drummer Ben Koller continues, "Jeff was at the top of our list for new bass mutants, and after playing with him the first day it became obvious that he was the only choice. He is so dedicated to his craft and we are thrilled to be creating new mutations with him." Mutoid Man will debut the new lineup at this year's Psycho Las Vegas - see them on the main stage at Mandalay Bay on Friday, August 20th at 2:25pm.

"I'm thrilled and honored that the Mutoid dudes have entrusted me to handle bass duties. From the first time we jammed together it felt great, and it just continues to get better. Steve and Ben are two of the most ripping and creative musicians I've had the pleasure of playing with, and all-around awesome human beings to boot. Major props are due to Nick as well, he set the bar high with his great musicianship and writing. I'm looking forward to hitting the stage with these fine mutants, and can't wait to unleash the new music we've been working on," says Jeff Matz.

Since their inception, Mutoid Man have pushed metal's villainous pageantry to vaudevillian levels. Initially meant to be an exercise in flexing the creative chops outside of the members' other projects, Mutoid Man's debut album Bleeder (2015) and critically acclaimed sophomore album War Moans (2017) have cemented the band as an imposing force regardless of their pedigree. Mutoid Man bask in their love of frantic, ferocious, no-frills metal; no riff deemed too extreme, no drum pattern considered too absurd. Their live shows have been exercises in showmanship, with the requisite headbanger gymnastics morphing into Van Halen-esque panache and hardcore-basement-show prankery which is why they are such an incredible fit to also serve as the House band for Two Minutes To Late Night.

Mutoid Man will release their third album with this new lineup in 2022 via Sargent House; once again the band's stage one-upmanship will carry over to their songcraft to yield an album of ridiculously savage hooks and next-level dexterity. More news to surface soon from Mutoid Man - in the meantime, stay up-to-date with the band on Facebook and Instagram for updates.