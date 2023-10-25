Musical Storyteller Liz Kennedy Releases New Holiday Single And Video 'Snow In San Francisco'

Musical Storyteller Liz Kennedy has released a new holiday single and video: "Snow In San Francisco"

The San Francisco based singer-songwriter, once again, delivers a Christmas Carol in her inimitable style

Liz Kennedy sings a masterful story of the magical day when, believe it or not, there was... Snow In San Francisco!

"She reminded me of a female Leonard Cohen. I mean it's just like really that kind of conviction about her own music and not pandering to what popular music is." -Taj Mahal

The song, produced by Joel Jaffe (Maria Muldaur), features Kennedy on piano alongside several top bay area musicians including Omega Brooks on background vocals, Marc Levine on arco upright bass, Hardy Hemphill on cello, string samples and producer Jaffe on acoustic guitar.

Kennedy says about the song, "In February 1977 it snowed in San Francisco. It was an extremely rare event. Inside my flat, without looking outside, the world suddenly felt different. When I did look out, it was snowing. It felt like ... Christmas. A real one and certainly nothing I'd ever felt in the city before. Even though it wasn't Christmas time. It had a lasting effect on me. I've never forgotten it and have written a Christmas Carol to celebrate that magical day."

After graduating from Stanford University, where she studied anthropology and journalism, Kennedy settled in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she worked for film companies that made TV commercials. Long before reality TV became a mainstream part of our culture, Kennedy specialized in casting real people (instead of professional actors) for commercials. She was also married and raised two children. In her later 40s, around the time she began realizing she had "songs in my head" that had never been recorded, she met Jaffe. He liked what he heard and encouraged her to take her work as a singer/songwriter more seriously. In addition to her growing catalog of recordings, she continues to perform at renowned San Francisco Bay Area hotspots including the Sweetwater, Throckmorton, Hopmonk Tavern, Angelicas, and Club Fox.

Keep current with Liz Kennedy on her website lizkennedymusic.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Watch the lyric video below!

"Snow In San Francisco" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/snowinsanfrancisco



