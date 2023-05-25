Musical Group X Ambassadors Will Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

Pop-rock group X Ambassadors will be performing with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) as part of their annual Heat Wave campaign. Known for their hit single “Renegades,” X Ambassadors have performed for global audiences tunes from their three full-length albums, as well as other singles and extended play (EP) recordings. The tour will feature seven shows at U.S. military bases across Europe and will run from June 29 to July 10.

X Ambassadors made their full-length debut with “VHS,” a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Now certified platinum, “VHS” provided an intimate look at Sam Nelson Harris’ and his brother Casey Harris’ youth, delivering the genre-defying hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades” and leading to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances.

“VHS” was followed by X Ambassadors’ 2019 sophomore album “ORION,” which they supported with an extensive headline tour around the United States. A project inspired by ’60s and ’70s soul and R&B music, the band’s “Belong” EP arrived in March 2020. The third full-length from X Ambassadors—"The Beautiful Liar”—is the latest and most ambitious outcome of the band’s hypercreative tendencies. Released in 2021, the album pays homage to the beloved fictions of their childhood through lead singles, “My Own Monster” and “Okay.”

The tour is presented by AFE. Since 1951, AFE has been providing the best performances for U.S. troops and their families stationed overseas, and they are committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members through world-class live events and performances.