Music Business Association Partners With Scars Foundation and Music Health Alliance to Establish Mental Health Fund

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) today announces the formation of the Music Business Mental Health Fund, established in partnership with Music Health Alliance (MHA) and the Scars Foundation. The fund was created to help Association members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic gain access to important mental health services, including screenings and therapy sessions.

"The increased stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have shed more light on something we've already come to know: access to mental health services is essential in sustaining our professional success and, more importantly, our individual well-being," said Music Biz President Portia Sabin. "Our industry has only weathered the lasting effects of this pandemic through collaboration; as such, Music Biz is thrilled to partner with Music Health Alliance and the Scars Foundation to offer these vital services to those in our member community who need them."

The Music Business Mental Health Fund is open to qualified employees of Music Biz member companies, individual professional members, and people who were furloughed or laid off from a Music Biz member company in 2020. Nashville-based non-profit Music Health Alliance, which provides free healthcare advocacy and support to the nationwide music community, will administer the fund with 100% confidentiality, overseeing applications for assistance and disbursement of funds. For more information on the fund, a full list of qualifications, and access to the application, visit MusicHealthAlliance.com.

"I have been a member of Music Biz for five years now, and honestly I have never met a group of people more willing and dedicated to helping others in our industry," said Scars Foundation Executive Director Naomi Fabricant. "There is such a like-minded energy of 'anything we can do to help is what we are here for,' and as someone who has been in the music business for many years, I appreciate that more than words can say. Because of this, the SCARS Foundation thought that Music Biz and MHA would be the right partner to help us deliver mental health services to our community."

"Our daily interaction with music industry professionals through the COVID-19 pandemic has graphically exposed the need for access to mental health services," said Tatum Allsep, founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance. "Thanks to the foresight of Godsmack's SCARS Foundation and the Music Biz Association, Music Health Alliance can provide immediate navigation and financial assistance to meet this need and positively impact the mental health of the Music Biz members."

Sully Erna, lead singer of Godsmack and founder of the Scars Foundation, explains the organization's name and why it was important to provide this resource for the music industry: "Scars come in all forms. They are both physical and emotional. They're traumatizing and make us fear what people may think of us. We are ALL imperfect in some way, that's what makes us perfect and unique! Everyone has something that makes them insecure or embarrassed. Instead of hiding or internalizing them, own them and show them off to the world! Let them empower you so you can be a voice for everyone who can't be. If we ALL wear our scars loudly and proudly, others will follow. No matter what your scars are - abuse, mental illness, disabilities, bullying, addiction - none of them are defects, but a part of your unique story."