Mumford & Sons Release 'Blind Leading The Blind' Music Video

The official music video for Mumford & Sons' new single, "Blind Leading The Blind," premieres today.

Watch below!

Directed by Nick Davies and shot in a warehouse in Bangkok while the band was on tour last month, the video places focus on the drama and intensity of Marcus Mumford's drumming, which corresponds heavily with the urgency of the song's lyrics.

Of the collaboration, Mumford shares, "Working with Nick Davies made the process of making this video an absolute privilege. Given our long history of work together, it was a complete joy to be under his direction again. We wanted to access the nature of the song, including some of its anger, introspection and even self-flagellation. A drum kit and an old sweaty laundry in Bangkok while on tour provided all we needed."

Produced by Paul Epworth and recorded at London's The Church studio, "Blind Leading The Blind" has been an ongoing work in progress-with the band continually re-shaping, re-writing and generally re-imagining the song over the past eighteen months. Following their recent acceptance of the prestigious John Steinbeck Award, the band was inspired and given renewed focus to finally finish the piece.

Of the song, Marcus Mumford shares, "'Blind Leading The Blind' has been a song we've had up our sleeves for some time, which ended up being a catalytic song for much of our work on Delta, its themes and feelings, but that we never got round to finishing in time to put it on the original release. We're proud that we've finally finished it, as it feels like one of the most challenging songs, thematically, that we've put out there, both for ourselves and our audience. It feels it's becoming harder and harder to coerce yourself into a listening, present and unafraid disposition, but that's the gauntlet we're throwing down for ourselves."

The single is the first new music from the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning band since the release of 2018's acclaimed full-length album, Delta. The band's third consecutive #1 debut, the record debuted at #1 across the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts and yielded the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year. The album also received widespread critical praise upon its release-the Associated Press declared, "Mumford & Sons roar back with Delta...redefines what they do and who they are," while Esquire asserted, "their most drastic expansion in creative scope yet, both sonically and lyrically" and Billboard proclaimed, "the band is smack in the middle of its most fertile creative period to date."

The band recently wrapped their expansive worldwide Delta Tour with over 1.4 million tickets sold including a record-setting sell-out audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and a headline concert at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium among many others.

Gentlemen of the Road is an endeavor of Mumford & Sons, which produces community-minded touring festivals. With a commitment to giving back to the causes the band are close to, Gentlemen of the Road and its fund will be supporting global charities, local programs, urgent needs and will always do what it can to protect the planet. Having already taken GOTR around the globe with weekend Stopovers in England, Ireland, the U.S. and Australia, each and every event puts due prominence on the town or city they arrive in, ensuring the local community are as involved with its planning as they want to be and offering a spotlight on the locale to a huge audience. For additional information, please visit www.gentlemenoftheroad.com.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

MUMFORD & SONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 7-San Jose, CA-Alt 105.3 Radio Presents: Not So Silent Night at SAP Center

December 8-Anaheim, CA-KROQ Presents: Almost Acoustic Christmas at Honda Center

December 12-Washington, DC-DC101 Presents: #DC101DERLAND at The Anthem

December 14-Chicago, IL-101 WKQX Presents: The Nights We Stole Christmas at Aragon Ballroom

March 8, 2020-Okeechobee, FL-Okeechobee Festival





