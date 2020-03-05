Mr Carmack & Promnite Release Two New Tracks as Project Paradis, Announce Debut Live Show

In 2017, LA beat scene veteran Mr. Carmack and LA via New York DJ/producer Promnite teamed up for an EP under the alias Project Paradis. Fusing gritty experimental sound design, hard-hitting production and dynamic machine-like soundscapes across Paradis 1, Carmack and Promnite introduced a dystopian future where the Earth has become an uninhabitable rock of magma and metal, resource stockpiles, server skyscrapers, waste and free current electricity. Human freedom has come to an end with technological singularity manifesting itself in the form of tyrannical, artificially intelligent, all-robotic corporations, with one such corporation - Project Paradis© - whose purpose is to further the advancement of singularity.



Today, Mr Carmack and Promnite continue to delve deeper into the universe of Project Paradis, with the release of two new tracks from their forthcoming 6-track release Paradis 2, due out March 27th via Mad Decent. Stream the new singles "Cut 22" and "Give In" everywhere.



Traversing elements of experimental bass, trap, instrumental grime, house, UK dubstep and more, Paradis 2 explores the methods in which Project Paradis© reverse engineers, automates, and perfects the artificial replication of all natural processes, experiences and environments to advance singularity and its own artificial consciousness - from researching and recreating the Hive Mind mentality as portrayed in the "Cut 22" visuals to replicating sustainable life through technology in "Give In."



Elsewhere across its 6 tracks, each with 3D visuals by SHINOSM , Paradis 2 takes us inside the various testings conducted by Project Paradis©; the Data Farming methods of gathering and monitoring human memories and physiological data on opening track "Stockholm Syndrome," replicating Fight or Flight instincts through rigorous testing of responses to fear stimuli in "Cut 11," Terraforming environments capable of sustaining such life on "Bull Run," and testing the relationship between creation and destruction in a carefully controlled environment on "Fading."



The duo will perform their first-ever show as Project Paradis on May 1st at 1720 in Los Angeles. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 6th at 10am PT HERE . Pre-order Paradis 2 on deluxe gatefold 2xLP comprised of both Paradis 1 and Paradis 2 HERE .





