Mouse on Mars Release AI-Generative Video for 'The Latent Space'

Following the release of new album AAI (Anarchic Artificial Intelligence), Mouse on Mars have shared the video for single "The Latent Space" in collaboration with album artist Casey Reas. The video presents a unique experience on each presentation, as the visuals are generative through AI and machine-learning technology. The video is hosted exclusively on the band's site dedicated to exploring the varying facets of the AAI project, from their AI voice synthesizer developed in coordination with Birds on Mars to their virtual installation at CTM Festival and beyond.

Watch the generative video here.

Mouse on Mars' Jan St. Werner says of the video and site: anarchic.ai is an alternative platform for AAI and the projects that are linked to the album. The platform is supposed to grow over time and encourage new dialogues between art, sound and machine learning based on non-hierarchic collaboration. We're out there to learn grow and become ever more sensitive, complex and curious."

As part of Mouse on Mars' ongoing collaboration with CTM Festival, the duo will present AAI as an audio installation at the silent green Betonhalle venue in Berlin in May 2021.

AAI compiles some of the most immediate and gripping music in Mouse on Mars' extensive catalogue. Emerging from a primordial ooze of rolling bass and skittering electronics, hypnotic polyrhythms and pulsing synthesizers propel the listener across the record's expanse. Operating in their unique orbit within dance music's nebulous echosystem, the duo's hyper-detailed productions are inventive, groundbreaking but always possessing a signature joyful experimentation. A genre-less embrace of cutting-edge technologies have ensured that each Mouse on Mars release sounds strikingly modern, a fact made more remarkable when one reflects on the duo's 25 years of making music. AAI takes Andi Toma and Jan St. Werner's fascination with technology and undogmatic exploration a quantum leap further.