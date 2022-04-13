Motor Sister Unleashes New Single 'Right There, Just Like That'

Motor Sister is excited to share their new single "Right There, Just Like That," out now via Metal Blade Records.

"To me this tune has a great nod to our early 70's influences without it sounding trite," shares bassist Joey Vera. "It sounds fresh and modern while still feeling familiar."

Vocalist/guitarist Jim Wilson adds: "The riff was so driving and sexy, the song had to be about a girl who just wants to have fun! And it really shows the strength we have with two strong singers."

Concludes guitarist Scott Ian: "Monster RIFF + giant HOOK = Right There, Just Like That. Bang your heads!!!"

"Right There, Just Like That" is the second single from Motor Sister's forthcoming album Get Off, set to be released on May 6. Get Off will be available digitally as well as physically on digipak-CD, 180g black vinyl, crimson red w/blue smoke vinyl (US exclusive) and pale blue grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies). To pre-save / pre-order, please visit here.

Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Jim Wilson (Mother Superior), guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax), bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint), drummer John Tempesta (White Zombie, The Cult) and vocalist Pearl Aday (Pearl), Motor Sister was originally formed as a Mother Superior covers band made up of diehard fans - and aided by sharing the same frontman - playing the songs for the love of doing so.

Catching the attention of Metal Blade, the label offered to put out a record and the result was Ride (2015), a collection of live-in-the-studio takes cherry-picked from Mother Superior's back catalogue.

Listen to the new single here: