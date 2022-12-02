Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'

Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), today shares 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers.

'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson.

Speaking on the track, Mothé explains, "Happy is about struggling to be the one that moves on more slowly, but it's also about seeing others feel joy and wishing I had the capacity to feel it too. I spend a lot of time wishing I could relate to people more, so when I see other people's happiness it often feels like a world that I'm locked out of. I tend to stay alone and avoid talking to new people now as a result of it."

Currently, Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. "Big Night Out" tour , which includes The Echo in Los Angeles on December 6th. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets here.

Over the past two years, the output of Mothé, the dynamic indie-pop project conceived of by Spencer Fort, has been nothing short of prolific. After calling it a day with previous band Moth Wings and relocating to Los Angeles in 2019 from the Texas metropolis of Houston, Fort (she/they) had a career-changing collision with with former A Silent Film frontman Robert Stevenson while the two were writing and producing for other artists out of LA's famed Revolver Recordings, the studio owned by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz).

The first Mothé release, the six-track EP Cindi, arrived via singer-songwriter Fort's own label, Slowlab Records, during the world's collective shutdown in 2020. Here, the multi-instrumentalist pulled from varied rich personal experiences such as cutting their teeth while playing guitar in punk bands at Texas house parties and immersing themselves fully in the magical, rite-of-passage world of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at an impressionable age.

A string of brilliant, pulsating synth-rock singles like "Debt Collector" and "Dancing On An Empty Floor" followed, culminating in I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, Mothé's 2022 debut LP, and their first tour, opening for The Wrecks.

But despite only recently releasing the album, Fort is finding that their role as a storyteller is quickly expanding. "photobooth," a new, euphoric slab of power-pop, marks just one of several further Mothé releases that can be expected in the coming months. "I think one of my purposes in life is to draw conclusions," Fort points out, regarding their penchant for frequently offering up material with introspective lyrics. "I just feel like I'm always trying to answer the question 'Why?' really desperately."

MOTHÉ TOUR DATES

12/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

12/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou's

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre