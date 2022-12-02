Mothé Shares New Single 'Happy'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), today shares 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers.
'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson.
Speaking on the track, Mothé explains, "Happy is about struggling to be the one that moves on more slowly, but it's also about seeing others feel joy and wishing I had the capacity to feel it too. I spend a lot of time wishing I could relate to people more, so when I see other people's happiness it often feels like a world that I'm locked out of. I tend to stay alone and avoid talking to new people now as a result of it."
Currently, Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. "Big Night Out" tour , which includes The Echo in Los Angeles on December 6th. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets here.
Over the past two years, the output of Mothé, the dynamic indie-pop project conceived of by Spencer Fort, has been nothing short of prolific. After calling it a day with previous band Moth Wings and relocating to Los Angeles in 2019 from the Texas metropolis of Houston, Fort (she/they) had a career-changing collision with with former A Silent Film frontman Robert Stevenson while the two were writing and producing for other artists out of LA's famed Revolver Recordings, the studio owned by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz).
The first Mothé release, the six-track EP Cindi, arrived via singer-songwriter Fort's own label, Slowlab Records, during the world's collective shutdown in 2020. Here, the multi-instrumentalist pulled from varied rich personal experiences such as cutting their teeth while playing guitar in punk bands at Texas house parties and immersing themselves fully in the magical, rite-of-passage world of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at an impressionable age.
A string of brilliant, pulsating synth-rock singles like "Debt Collector" and "Dancing On An Empty Floor" followed, culminating in I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, Mothé's 2022 debut LP, and their first tour, opening for The Wrecks.
But despite only recently releasing the album, Fort is finding that their role as a storyteller is quickly expanding. "photobooth," a new, euphoric slab of power-pop, marks just one of several further Mothé releases that can be expected in the coming months. "I think one of my purposes in life is to draw conclusions," Fort points out, regarding their penchant for frequently offering up material with introspective lyrics. "I just feel like I'm always trying to answer the question 'Why?' really desperately."
MOTHÉ TOUR DATES
12/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
12/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
12/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou's
12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre
From This Author - Michael Major
December 1, 2022
Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022
Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022
Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022
Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022
Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.