Mosaic MSC Delivers New Single 'Fountain (I Am Good)'

Los Angeles based group MOSAIC MSC released their long awaited new single, "Fountain (I Am Good)" today, a timely and poignant song of hope that marks their first live recording release since 2016. "Fountain (I Am Good)" uniquely demonstrates the energy and musicianship of the culturally diverse group, a song that captures their powerful and larger-than-life sound. The single marks MOSAIC MSC's first release on Capitol CMG and comes from their forthcoming debut on the label, to be released later this spring. "Fountain (I Am Good)" was recorded at Mosaic, a church in Los Angeles founded by cultural pioneer and author Erwin McManus, in order to capture the dynamic expression of the song.

"Spreading messages of hope and peace with a focus on socially relevant music is such a core part of who MSC is," shares Brad O'Donnell, Co-President of Capitol CMG. "We think this is a band and a record that the world needs right now. Capitol CMG is thrilled to partner with Mosaic MSC to help share their music on a global level."

MOSAIC MSC first rose to prominence after the 2016 release of "Tremble," which spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts. Since then they've garnered more than 100 million streams and one million monthly listeners in over 65 countries. "Fountain (I Am Good)" is now available on all streaming services.

"Being fully human is a beautiful thing. It means understanding that you were created out of love and made worthy of being loved," shares vocalist Mariah McManus. "Even though too often society, or even our own inner narrative, tells us that we are unwanted and unloved, if we understood just how loved we are, it would unravel us to our core."

MOSAIC MSC is a chart-topping group of Los Angeles' most talented and culturally diverse singers and musicians. Their soulful anthem and breakout single "Tremble" spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts and has received over 100 million streams across digital platforms. MOSAIC MSC aims to bring people of all backgrounds together in a musical think tank which promotes creativity and individuality. Their music continues to impact multitudes through a unique way of painting the musical soundscape of the current culture with energetic live performances across the globe. Officially founded in 2011, MOSAIC MSC has garnered more than one million monthly listeners in over 65 countries and has toured the globe on sold out tours with Travis Greene and Chris Tomlin.





