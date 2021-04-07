Moon Vs Sun Release New Track And Video 'I'm Going To Break Your Heart'

Husband and wife duo Moon Vs Sun, who are GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and artist Chantal Kreviazuk and Our Lady Of Peace frontman, Raine Maida, have released "I'm Going To Break Your Heart," the third track and video from their forthcoming album and documentary of the same name. This Friday, April 9 (9pm EST) and Saturday, April 10 (3pm EST), the couple will also be doing advance screenings of the documentary exclusively via Veeps. Each screening will be followed by an intimate Q&A with Raine and Chantal, with Friday's hosted by MTV and radio legend Matt Pinfield.

"This project is about how we came together and continue to grow together - through challenges and all, we are committed to cracking the love code. Even with that said, we know that no matter how much we love each other or how well we've learned how to love each other, one of us will inevitably die before the other and will leave the other with a broken heart, thus the title 'I'm Going to Break Your Heart,'" said Chantal Kreviazuk.

The 13-track I'm Going To Break Your Heart debut album and documentary will both be arriving April 23; see album's track list below. Moon Vs Sun have also announced a live performance via Veeps on April 30 at 9 PM EST, with more details arriving shortly.

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Raine founded and fronts platinum-selling alternative rock stalwarts Our Lady Peace and has garnered four Juno Awards. Meanwhile, Chantal has received a GRAMMY® Award and three Juno Awards and released eight critically acclaimed solo albums. Behind the scenes, Chantal has worked with acts like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, while together the couple has penned hits for everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood. In recognition of their contributions to charity and the arts, Raine and Chantal were both appointed to the Order of Canada in 2014.

The documentary, I'm Going to Break Your Heart, captures the raw and wrenching journey these renowned singer-songwriters took to find their way back to each other. Filmed on France's isolated but romantic Saint Pierre et Miquelon island in the dead of winter, the documentary immerses viewers in their musical relationship, even as it exposes long-standing wounds and unresolved heartache. Ultimately, I'm Going to Break Your Heart is the true story of rediscovering love through creativity, in which music plays the lead role.

Listen here: