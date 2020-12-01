Moon Crush Adds Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Yacht Rock Revue to Lineup

Today, Moon Crush confirms three additions to its lineup-Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, and Yacht Rock Revue will be joining the socially-distanced music experience this spring in Miramar Beach, Florida. More info/tickets HERE.

Created by the makers of Topeka, Moon Crush is a first-in-kind travel and music experience providing a safe destination to see live music next year. The five-day event takes place April 26-May 1, 2021 in Miramar Beach, FL.

Crow, Price and Yacht Rock Revue are joining Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lake Street Dive, Grace Potter, Shovels & Rope, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Sammy Rae and the Friends; More info/tickets HERE.

Read more about Moon Crush in Billboard HERE.

Moon Crush was designed to bring people together safely. Set during the Super Pink Moon of 2021, guests can attend with a trusted group of family and friends and reserve one of over 300+ beachfront and beachside homes and condos. Each are conveniently located just a short walk or golf cart ride to the musical performances at a beautiful local golf course.

Each party will enjoy performances from their own personal viewing areas. Moon Crush will provide contactless food and beverage service delivered directly while onsite, in addition to a host of local restaurants offering food delivery and local grocery stores enabling guests to cook in their own homes.

All participants are required to show proof of a recent negative COVID test prior to check in and must wear a mask at all times when not in private, pod-specific viewing areas.

Moon Crush has partnered with Sixthman, the global leader in music festivals at sea, to support the festival experience through a suite of Event Management Services including reservations, guest services, branding, website design and on-site logistics.

Moon Crush is another innovation from Topeka, the growing platform that created the first-in-kind virtual "Front Row" concert experience. Topeka creates authentic, one-on-one connections between artists and fans by offering unique opportunities for ticketholders to engage with their favorite artists. Learn more about the Front Row Experience HERE.

Topeka's expansive, ever-growing roster of collaborators in the music space include Marc Roberge of O.A.R., Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses, Jason Isbell, NEEDTOBREATHE, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Tank and the Bangas, John Hiatt, Joshua Radin, The Secret Sisters and Jerry Douglas. Topeka has also hosted events with The Culinary Institute of America, astrology app Sanctuary, the Atlanta Pride Festival and more.

