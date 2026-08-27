Moff & Tarkin to Release SIT DOWN TO EP via Fortunea Records

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Moff & Tarkin is back with a record that marks the 41st release on the Austrian label Fortunea Records. For his Sit Down To EP he made 4 new original tracks.

The A-side stands out with his remarkable Signature Sound of undeniable grooves, dynamic arrangements and clever sampling techniques. The first track is his contribution to the 'Independence Day'.

The second track 'Is It Like WU?' challenges your feet too with a hypnotic and heady groove to sway away into a cluster of tribal sounds and flanging hi-hats.

The flip side features the track 'Split The Difference' and goes in a totally different direction. A funky elektro track with soulful vocal samples, accompanied by an arpeggio gone haywire that works surprisingly well with the beat.

The release clocks out on a smoother note with 'Misread' and dives into the dub side of deep house.

The Sit Down To EP is coming out digital and on 200 copies limited vinyl records on friday, september 25th. There will be no repress.

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