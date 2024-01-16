Modern Life Is War Share 'Tribulation Worksongs'

The album combines their EPs and is available digitally now and on vinyl in March.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Modern Life Is War Share 'Tribulation Worksongs'

For 2024, Modern Life Is War present the Tribulation Worksongs sessions as a one 12"EP/Digital album.

This release combines all three 7"EPs with "End Times Dub", a dub version of "Feels Like End Times", reimagined by Urian Hackney (Rough Francis, Iggy Pop, The Armed, etc). The packaging of the release is a combination of visual work from Jeffrey Eaton, Thomas Hooper, and J. Bannon. 

Tribulation Worksongs was recorded by Luke Tweedy at Flat Black Studios, mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. The session was originally released as a series of three 7"EPs between 2018 and 2021. In their initial presentation, the lyrics/credits of each song were typed by vocalist/lyricist Jeff Eaton on his 1950's Royal “Quiet De Luxe” typewriter.

These were later hand stamped on the front and back covers of the EP by artist J. Bannon, making each cover totally unique. The labels of the vinyl were also hand stamped before final assembly by the people at Deathwish. 

Tribulation Worksongs is out today on digital formats and will be available on vinyl on March 22, 2024.  Pre-order here.

See Modern Life Is War in select markets along the east coast in May:

May 8  Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory *
May 9  York, PA @ Skid Row Garage *
May 10  Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
May 11  Brooklyn, NY @ Paramount

*w/ Jaye Jayle, Ammo

Photo by: Brian Santostefano.



Modern Life Is War Share Tribulation Worksongs Photo
