Mise En Scene Debut 'Unsolicited Advice' Video

The new album is out October 9th.

Canada's emotive grunge-pop duo Mise en Scene will release their raucous new album, Winnipeg, California, this Friday, October 9 on Light Organ Records. The new 10-song collection is skewered between the grungy Winnipeg and glamorous California -- this is where rock n roll lives. Welcome to beautiful Winnipeg, California - your new favourite destination for daydreaming, decadence, and jam-packed dance floors.

Early singles "Dollar Dreams" and "High School Feeling" were released to acclaim spanning Guitar Girl Magazine, Women That Rock and NPR and airplay on NYC's Q104.3, CBC and more. Today they tackle age discrimination and continue the fight for female empowerment with their latest singlevideo, "Unsolicited Advice". Born from the idea that "no one receives more unsolicited advice than a woman" the band worked with women in their community for the video. Shot safely during quarantine, the band shares: "These remarkable women had a lot of years of unsolicited advice to blow off and this song helped them do that!"

Core duo of guitarist/vocalist Stef Johnson and drummer Jodi Dunlop established a signature sonic foundation with their heralded debut Desire's Despair and its follow-up Still Life on Fire. Winnipeg, California boasts the purest distillation of Mise en Scene's undeniable blistering punk prowess, irresistible hooks, rib-rattling guitar, and vocal melodies that range from lush and playful to biting and raw. Joined by Anna Ruddick (The Dears, Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene) on bass, the new collection was produced by Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Arkells) and Dave Genn (54-40, Marianas Trench), whose respective fingerprints add a slick sheen to the band's gritty swagger. Mise en Scene has turned heads at major international festivals like SXSW, Reeperbahn, The Great Escape, and Primavera Sound and shared stages with acts such as The New Pornographers and Best Coast.

Watch the video for "Unsolicited Advice" here:

Photo Credit: Mise En Scene

