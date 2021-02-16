Minus Gravity Drop Official Video for 'G.O.T.'

Texas-born, LA-based trio Minus Gravity have dropped the official video for romantic single 'G.O.T.', out ever so fittingly on February 14th.

Short for 'Game of Thrones', the lavish official video for 'G.O.T.' features all three Minus Gravity members kicking back in an opulent mansion. With choruses led by Rob Will on singing duties, Mic Apollo and Sir Blaze (who dons a chef's hat while cooking up in the kitchen) both supply smooth verses for what is the ultimate Valentine's Day slow jam.

The video follows the recent drop of 'I Do', with both tracks taken from the trio's latest project Moods Vol. 1, a sprawling 38-track release that features collaborations with Robin Thicke, T-Wayne, Nana Starfield and more.

With roots in San Antonio and Atlanta now calling home Los Angeles, Minus Gravity consists of friends since high school Mic Apollo, Sir Blaze and Rob Will. Making music together since 2014, they burst onto the scene in 2018 with debut single 'Options', produced by Grammy winner Rich Skillz (Robin Thicke, Nas, Ludacris). The guys make self-described 'mood' music, a hypnotic blend of hip hop and R&B with songs for every kind of mood; happy, sad, mad, heartbroken, getting ready for the club, driving to the club, in the club, or just chilling with your man/girl.

Their second slick video drop in quick succession, 'G.O.T.' sees Minus Gravity continue their ascent through the hip-hop ranks with their effortless rhymes and one of kind style.

Watch the video here: