Ministry of Sound Announces The Annual Classical London Show

Ministry of Sound have announced the return of their acclaimed orchestral tour The Annual Classical to London's Royal Festival Hall on October 4th.



The announcement comes on the back of a hugely successful UK tour, which finished last week and sold out shows across the country following the world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in January. The show will also make its open-air debut at Chelmsford City Racecourse on August 31st.



The Annual Classical finds the world's most iconic dance brand celebrating and reimagining their legendary dance music compilation The Annual as an expansive orchestral reworking with a 50-piece orchestra, taking on classic tracks from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Dario G and more.



In addition fans can expect to see special guest vocalists, who first featured on the original dance tracks, performing as part of their new orchestral form on The Annual Classical tour. A special documentary celebrating Ministry of Sound's The Annual has also been made, which is screened exclusively at The Annual Classical shows.

Tickets for The Annual Classical are available from Ministry Of Sound also via SeeTickets,Ticketmaster and Southbank Centre ranging from £30 through to £80. Venue priority sales begin on June 26th and general on sale is Friday June 28th.





